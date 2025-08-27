The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised a serious alarm about the circulation of counterfeit Postinor-2 (Levonorgestrel 0.75mg) in Nigeria.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by Mojisola Adeyeye, its director-general, NAFDAC said it received a report from the Society of Family Health (SFH), the product’s authorised Nigerian distributor, which confirmed that the company did not import that product batch.

Postinor-2 is one of the most commonly used emergency contraceptive pills, but fake versions of the product are now on the market, putting women at risk of contraceptive failure, harmful side effects, and even long-term health complications.

If you use Postinor-2 or are considering it, here’s what you need to know to protect yourself.

How To Spot Fake Postinor-2

NAFDAC identified key packaging errors and details to help consumers detect the falsified products. Watch out for the following:

1. Errors on the Verification Sticker

On the fake product, the PIN verification sticker has a smaller font size and misspells “Verify” as “Veify”. The original sticker uses a larger, clearer font.

On the fake pack, the word “Distributed in Nigeria” is wrongly spelt as “Distnibuted in Nigeria”

2. Suspicious Batch Numbers

It gave details of the fake products as: Counterfeit Type 1: Batch No. T36184B, manufactured August 2024, expiring August 2028. Counterfeit Type 2: Batch No. 332, manufactured March 2023, expiring February 2027. According to the agency, the original Postinor-2 batch in circulation is Batch No. T32458H, manufactured February 2023, with an expiry date of February 2027.

Always cross-check batch numbers carefully before purchase.

What Happens If You Take Fake Postinor-2?

According to NAFDAC, taking counterfeit Postinor-2 poses serious health risks because these products are unregulated, untested, and may contain harmful or ineffective substances. The dangers include:

Contraceptive failure: The pill may not work, leading to unintended pregnancy.

Unpredictable side effects: From nausea and allergic reactions to severe complications.

Toxic or harmful ingredients: Possible contaminants can cause organ damage or other long-term health issues.

Missed window for genuine emergency contraception: Delayed access means losing the chance to prevent pregnancy effectively.

Life-threatening risks: In extreme cases, counterfeit drugs have been linked to fatal outcomes.

How to Protect Yourself

Buy only from verified pharmacies or licensed healthcare providers. Avoid street vendors or unregulated shops.

Check packaging carefully. Look out for misspellings, unusual fonts, or suspicious details.

Verify batch numbers before purchase. If in doubt, ask your pharmacist.

NAFDAC said investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the falsified products and directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to conduct surveillance and remove the counterfeit postinor 2 from circulation.