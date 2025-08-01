New ‘African Queen’: Timeline of 2Baba’s public appearances with Natasha Osawaru

To mark the end of July 2025, social media was graced with pictures from 2Babab’s intimate traditional wedding to Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru (now Idibia). The stunning pictures, which showed heartfelt moments from the wedding, garnered a plethora of reactions from social media users and Nigerians at large, with many highlighting the time between 2Baba’s split and ‘hasty’ marriage.

Here’s the timeline as we know it:

January 2025 – 2Baba Announces Separation from Annie

2Baba publicly confirmed his separation from Annie Idibia and revealed that divorce papers had already been filed. He asked fans for privacy and mutual respect.

February 2025 – Proposal to Natasha Osawaru

A video showed 2Baba proposing to Natasha Osawaru at a private gathering. He praised her intelligence and character, calling her the love of his life.

February 2025 – 2Baba’s Mother Publicly Objects

Less than 24 hours after the proposal, 2Baba’s mother, Mrs. Rose Idibia, released a video begging Natasha to release her son, implying that he might be under spiritual influence or manipulation. She questioned the speed of their engagement and cited emotional distress.

February 2025 – 2Baba Visits Edo Assembly

2Baba made a surprise visit to the Edo State House of Assembly, where Natasha was serving. His appearance disrupted the plenary session, as members and staff reacted with excitement and speculation.

March 2025 – Natasha Changes Name on Social Media

Natasha Osawaru updated her Instagram profile, replacing her surname with “Idibia,” aligning her public identity with 2Baba’s family name.

April 2025 – Family Gathering With 2Baba’s Mother

2Baba reunited with his mother after a period of estrangement. Natasha was present, appearing at ease with family members. The reunion came months after his mother’s earlier protest against Natasha.

July 2025 – Podcast Backlash and Public Apology

After stating that men are not wired for monogamy, 2Baba issued a public apology to Natasha, his children, and fans. He admitted wrongdoing and reaffirmed his love for Natasha.

July 2025 – 2Baba’s Brother Accuses Natasha of Manipulation

Charles Idibia, 2Baba’s brother, alleged that Natasha was controlling and manipulative. He claimed she was isolating 2Baba from his family and questioned the pace of their relationship.

July 2025 – Skips Daughter’s Graduation for Natasha’s Mum’s Party

2Baba faced backlash after attending Natasha’s mother’s birthday while missing his daughter Olivia’s graduation. He was seen holding Natasha’s hand at the event, prompting public criticism.

July 2025 – Traditional Wedding Ceremony