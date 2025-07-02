2Baba publicly apologises to wife, Natasha, for saying he can't be monogamous

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has publicly apologised to his wife, Natasha Osawaru, and his fans following backlash from his recent statement claiming that men are not naturally wired to be sexually monogamous.
In a new video posted to his Instagram in the early hours of July 2, 2025, the African Queen singer took full responsibility for the fallout, acknowledging the hurt his recent comments caused and expressing deep regret.
Yo man, I know I f**ked up with what I said. I really, really f**ked up more than I said. I know I'm going to get cancelled for this. I know I'm going to pay the price, a heavy price. I'm going to face the consequences. You know, I said what I said. And I want people to understand my stance. But there's no excuse for that, you know. I own up to that.
I own up to the fact that I f**ked up, about what I said hurt so many people. My fans, parents, millions of people they look up to me. Millions of people like, You know, like friends and people that know me, they know that this is not me. You know, this is not me. I'm terribly sorry for allowing myself.
I'm sorry to my wife for the love of my life. Natasha, you know, she's amazing. She's amazing, she's wonderful. She's smart. You know, I'm so sorry. And also to my kids, man. You know, the young people. I don't deserve this kind of thing that I put them into.
The controversial apology follows his widely circulated statement that "men aren’t built to be with only one woman sexually," which drew sharp criticism from the public. While some viewed it as a brutally honest opinion, many others condemned it as a dangerous generalisation that reinforced negative gender stereotypes.
2Baba needs help - Do2dtun
Among those disturbed by the apology video was on-air personality and media figure Do2dtun, who took to social media to express concern for 2Baba’s well-being. In a series of posts on X, he stressed that he does not like the person the singer has become.
Please I don’t like this 2face am seeing. Something is not right at all. He can express himself how he chooses to but why always make him retract a video or make an apology always like a child. He is vulnerable & someone is milking it. Whoever is holding that camera is wicked
He questioned the sudden shift in 2Baba’s public behaviour, noting that the singer, known for staying silent during even his biggest scandals, now appears overly apologetic and emotionally fragile.
Someone is forcing him to be who is not. 2face hardly addresses anything. Even in his worst of worst scandals. He never addresses anything like this. Something is wrong. He is regressing and I hate it.
"At this point, I’ll say this out loud. I think 2Face needs help. Therapy or genuine evaluation. Something is not right at all," he concluded.