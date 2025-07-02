'A cancerous leech' - 2Baba’s brother accuses singer’s wife Natasha of manipulation and control

The ongoing saga surrounding Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has taken a new and deeply personal turn as his brother publicly accused the singer’s new wife, Natasha Osawaru, of manipulation, control, and emotional sabotage.
In a passionate and emotional open letter posted online, 2Baba’s brother Charly, expressed heartbreak over what he described as the singer's loss of autonomy, mental clarity, and professional grounding since getting involved with Natasha.
He wrote,
To my dear @official2baba.There are not enough words in English to express how much I love you, so I won't even try. To the Gentle , kind , loving , peaceful being , to the guy who would not intentionally hurt a fly.”
It can never be a crime to save yourself, to move on from where you were almost losing your life and soul , but you haven't moved on; you have been captured, captured from inside the frying pan to an industrial furnace ...so my heart bleeds.
“I beg you today to 'WAKE UP!” he charged the singer.
While his open statement never mentioned Natasha by name, the allusions were clear and pointed, and the accusations were direct. He alleged that she was the one who announced his separation from Annie; a post that was immediately deleted and then followed with a video of 2Baba claiming that he wrote it.
It's one thing for a girlfriend to snoop in your phone and read messages out of curiosity or for other relationship reasons (it can even come off as cute.) But a girlfriend who breaks into your phone to announce your divorce because she had doubts about you going through with it , who posts and deletes a picture of herself on your socials and asks Nigerians to help you beg her to marry her while you sleep.
Charly also accused the lawmaker of cloning his socials, emails, and downright controlling of his life.
A girl who clones your whatsapp , deletes messages she doesn't like and replies to messages pretending to be you to steamrollher agendas, a control freak inside your emails and your accounts.
One who convinces you to abandon your management and businesses in Lagos and move to Abuja , just to become her arm candy and dragged all over Benin and to places the real you will definitely not go.
One who would make you defend lies and tolerate chaos , who would sabotage your business trips, ...who would do a whole lot of rubbish ( I will not mention here out of shame )and hide under your name, who would adopt your Surname , tell strangers , and whoever cares to listen,that she is your wife while you are still legally married.
He also alleged that she was the one who made the singer publicly apologise for his ‘men can’t be with one sexual partner’ statement, which went viral.
A girlfriend who makes you eat your words from a podcast just because you didn't mention her name she would have liked is not a girlfriend but a psychotic fan ...a cancerous leech who has come to slowly but steadily destroy you and your legacy , all in the name of love .
Going further, he begged his brother to take some time off social media and be alone to gather himself and heal.
