2Baba proposes to girlfriend, Natasha Osawaru weeks after announcing divorce

Popular Nigerian singer, Innocent "2Baba" Idibia has proposed to his girlfriend, Honourable Natasha Osawaru.
In a video making the rounds on social media, the 'African Queen' crooner is seen asking the Edo state lawmaker to marry him in the presence of their friends.
Overwhelmed by the proposal, Natasha is seen covering her face before saying yes, prompting excitement from the 49-year-old singer who then proclaimed, "the ayes have it".
On Tuesday, 2Baba expressed his desire to marry the 31-year-old lawmaker, weeks after announcing his divorce from estranged wife, Annie Idibia.
In a video that surfaced online, the singer described Natasha as a "young, brilliant and amazing young woman" whom he was keen on marrying.
He added that he had no issues with Annie, while also aiming sly digs at his critics over the past weeks,
Everybody is going to be alright and everyone is fine, there is no fight or quarrel, I said what I said. Honourable Natasha has been called names and named a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing young woman and she had nothing to do with what’s happening to my marriage to Annie. But I see people trying to rope her into everything. Yes. I love her. She’s amazing and cool and I want to marry her.
Idibia has seven kids from three different women: Sunmbo Adeoye, Pero Adeniyi, and estranged wife Annie Idibia.
Honourable Natasha Osawaru is the daughter of Desmond Osawaru and Philomina Osawaru and the granddaughter of Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, a renowned businessman and philanthropist.
ALSO READ: Meet Honourable Natasha Osawaru: The Edo Lawmaker 2baba wants to marry