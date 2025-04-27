Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

VIDEO: 2Baba takes new lover Natasha to his mum months after she declared him missing

27 April 2025 at 11:30
The video showed Natasha in the background playing around with some of 2Baba's younger family members.
VIDEO: 2Face takes new lover Natasha his mum months after she declared him missing
VIDEO: 2Face takes new lover Natasha his mum months after she declared him missing

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has reunited with his mother Rose Idibia after months of what appeared to be a rocky patch in their relationship.

The reunion came to public attention through a video and pictures, which have now gone viral on social media.

2Baba’s new lover, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State Assembly lawmaker, was also a part of the reunion.

The video showed Natasha in the background playing around with some of 2Baba's younger family members.

Recommended For You

ALSO READ: Why 2Baba wears my beads on his neck, wrist - Singer's fiancee Natasha

In a picture, Natasha could be seen posing with the singer's mother. In another, Natasha pecked Mrs. Idibia, while in yet another, she got the older woman laughing with what appeared to be a goofy pose in front of the camera.

Note that this reunion comes months after the singer was declared missing by his family, who filed a petition with the DSS.

The family claimed the singer had been missing since February 10, 2025, when he left the house wearing loungewear, suggesting he had only gone for a walk.

The petition also stated that the family was more distressed after messages were sent from the singer’s social media accounts soliciting funds from people.

In another public display that suggested a rift between the singer and his family, Mrs. Idibia made a video in February, where she begged Natasha to release her son, suggesting she had him under a spell.

Mrs. Idibia’s plea via a video, which came not long after 2Baba proposed to Natasha, was posted on her sons’ (Charles and Hyacinth Idibia) Instagram pages.

ALSO READ: Annie Idibia makes first social media post after divorce saga with 2baba

With this reunion, the Idibia family has accepted Natasha and resolved all pending issues.

Celebrities

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.