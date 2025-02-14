"Free my son Natasha" - 2Baba's mother begs 24hours after he proposed; suggests voodoo

Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs Rose Idibia, the mother of 2face. This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son.

My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son well. That is not him.

Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him,