"Free my son Natasha" - 2Baba's mother begs 24hours after he proposed; suggests voodoo

Rose Idibia, the mother of trending Nigerian musician, 2Baba has publicly asked his fiancee, Natasha Osawaru to release him.
Mrs Idibia made this call 24 hours after her son proposed to Osawaru, an Edo state lawmaker.
On Wednesday, 2Baba real name Innocent Idibia made headlines after proposing to Osawaru weeks after announcing his divorce from estranged wife, Annie.
According to the singer's mother, he is not "in his right senses" at the moment.
In a trending video that surfaced on social media, she argued that his ongoing divorce from Annie has affected his mental health and wellbeing.
Mrs Idibia subsequently called on all "mothers" to beg Natasha to "free" her son.
ALSO READ: I love Honourable Natasha and I want to marry her - 2Baba on dating Edo Lawmaker
She demanded that Natasha "free" 2Baba by removing the beads she placed on his hands and neck.
Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs Rose Idibia, the mother of 2face. This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son.
My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son well. That is not him.
Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him,
Idibia announced his divorce from long-term partner, Annie Idibia in January. He has faced widespread criticism with many labelling him "insensitive".
READ ALSO: 2Baba set to marry again - Is 2nd time the charm? X reacts