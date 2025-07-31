Iconic Nigerian singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has married his partner and politician, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, in a traditional ceremony.

The couple held a private ceremony on Friday, July 25, 2025, with only close family members and associates in attendance.

Though details of the minimony remain under wraps as of the time of filing this report, photos from the occasion have crept into the social media space.

The pictures captured the newlyweds in elegant but subtle traditional attire in an ambiance that suggests a minimalist approach.

The music legend went for a sparkly clean white short-sleeved traditional shirt featuring intricate grey embroidery. 2Baba paired the outfit with a crisp white wrapper elegantly tied at his waist, giving the look a thobe vibe.

Peep photos from 2Baba, Natasha Osawaru’s traditional wedding

The 'African Queen' crooner adorned his neck and wrists with royal accessories, which included multiple strands of gleaming coral beads, while a coral-beaded staff added regal flair.

His dashing sunglasses and pristine white shoes perfectly completed the ensemble, which is a blend of traditional and contemporary style.

The bride wore a red off-shoulder gown, with the magnificent native coral bead okuku headpiece, a symbol of Edo royalty, meticulously arranged atop her head.

Multi-layered glossy coral beads cascaded from her neck to her shoulders, arms, and wrists, creating a breathtaking display of cultural opulence.

Fans have been gushing over the photos, with social media agog with congratulatory messages in celebration of the veteran musician's latest milestone in his personal life.

The famous couple's relationship became public after 2Baba announced his split from his estranged wife Annie Macaulay Idibia in January.

Following the reactions that trailed the announcement, the music icon clarified that his romance with the Edo lawmaker was unrelated to the breakup with Annie.

2Baba proposed to his lover in February, and the relationship gained family approval after Natasha visited the singer's mother, who had previously objected to the union.

