Meet Honourable Natasha Osawaru: The Edo Lawmaker 2baba wants to marry

Ever since 2baba publicly displayed his affection for The Edo Lawmaker, her profile has become of interest to the public.

Honourable Natasha Irobosa Osawaru is a Nigerian politician who is currently the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, representing the Egor Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Early life and education

Born on November 14, 1994 in Edo State, Honourable Natasha Osawaru is the daughter of Desmond Osawaru and Philomina Osawaru and the granddaughter of Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, a renowned businessman and philanthropist.

She holds a law degree from Igbinedion University and a master’s degree in Film Production from Full Sail University in Florida.

Career

She is currently serving as the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, a role she assumed in 2023.

Osawaru has been actively involved in youth empowerment and women advocacy since she assumed office. Representing the Egor Constituency, she has organised and championed several vocational training progammes and entrepreneurship projects to give back to her community.

She is also known for her using her platform to campaign for more female inclusion and participation in political offices.

Personal Life

Natasha Osawaru's relationship status is currently unknown. However, she is allegedly with popular Nigerian musician, 2face Idibia, now widely known as 2baba.

2baba, who is now estranged from his ex-wife, Annie Idibia, earlier stormed the Edo State House of Assembly unexpectedly on Monday, February 10, 2025 causing commotion during the plenary session.

Challenges and Controversies

In 2024, Osawaru faced a controversy surrounding her being asked to leave the Assembly floor for her dressing which was considred inappropiate for the session. She was also reportedly wearing dark sunglasses during the incident.

The major one currently is related to her alleged connection with 2baba. In a video which is being circulated on social media, 2baba stated that he intends to marry Natasha one day. This was after he made a shocking appearance at the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday.

He, however, refuted claims that she had anything to do with his separation from Annie.

He said, "Everybody is going to be alright and everyone is fine, there is no fight or quarrel, I said what I said. Honourable Natasha has been called names and named a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing young woman and sha had nothing to do with what’s happening to my marriage to Annie. But I see people trying to rope her into everything. Yes, I love her. She’s amazing and cool and I want to marry her."

He went further to post a picture of Natasha on his Instagram page. In the now-deleted post, 2baba said that she is 'his world' and urged Nigerians to beg her to accept his marriage proposal.

Legacy and Impact