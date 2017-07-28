Home > Reviews >

Lara George “A Slice of Heaven'' quickens your faith with every play

Pulse Album Review Lara George's "A Slice Of Heaven" quickens the believer's faith with every play

Praise, dance and worship is all in the mix, bringing it all together to the exaltation of God above everything else.

Lara George play

Lara George's "A Slice of Heaven" artwork

(Larageorgenaija/Instagram)

Album - A Slice Of Heaven
Artist -  Lara George
Record Label - Soforte Music (2017)
Duration: 73 minutes

Lara George’s “A Slice of Heaven” fourth studio album is a beautiful collection of heart rendering worship songs numbering 15 tracks.

The US based singer who was once a member of the defunct music all female group KUSH which had the renowned photographer and musician  TY Bello, Emem Emma, and Dapo Torimiro as fellow members, whom she all met on campus.

Coming off the back of three Gospel albums Forever In My Heart (2008), a self-titled album Lara George (2009) and Higher (2012), Lara does not stray too far from heartfelt worship delivering the songs as the spirit leads.

Lara on this project takes you into that realm of the spirit where you connect to a greater power that is God.

Production on the album is without a doubt top notch, complementing George’s vocals on a mixture of mid-tempo and low-tempo songs.

Lara George's music takes you into that divine realm of glorious ascension play

Lara George's music takes you into that divine realm of glorious ascension

(Soforte Music)

 

Lara’s vocals are well matched with the rich instrumentals of piano, drums and more as she renders the songs in English, Yoruba, Igbo and Pidgin languages to carry along as many.

The album is a worthy listen for every true worshipper due to its soul-edifying and God-exalting elements.

It’s indeed a slice of heaven with the believer’s faith becoming quickened and refreshed on listening to this album.

Rating: 5/5

Ratings

1-Dull
2-Boring
2.5-Average
3-Worth Checking Out
3.5-Hot
4-Smoking Hot
4.5-Amazing
5-Perfection

Get "A Slice Of Heaven" on iTunes or on the Ministrel mobile app.

