Peter Obi still a member of APGA, says Victor Oye

The National Chairman of the APGA said the former governor never resigned from the party.

  • Published:
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has said that former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi never left the party because he never submitted a resignation letter.

He disclosed this on Monday, July 31, 2017, while discussing moves the party has been making to make sure aggrieved members that left the party return to it.

When asked about the former governor's possible return, Oye said, "I'm talking to you as the National Chairman of APGA. Obi is still our member. I have not seen any resignation letter to APGA from Obi.

"In the first place, he did not leave the party. I am the national chairman of the party and I did not receive any letter from him saying he was leaving. I hold him by his words because he had always said that he would never leave APGA until he quits politics.

"He is still in politics today, and that means he is still in APGA. He is a very important member of our party, and we are talking with him, and very soon, you will see him in APGA."

Former Governor Obi dumped the APGA for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014 for reasons he said was his need to be a competitor and not a spectator in national affairs.

Questioned on whether Obi will support incumbent Governor Willie Obiano's re-election bid in the state's November 18 governorship election, Oye said he doesn't have a choice but to back him.

According to him, "Forget what you hear, this is politics. Obi laid the foundation of this state, and Obiano is building the super structures on that foundation. You cannot see the foundation, but you can see the structure, but the structure would not be there if the foundation was not laid, and that foundation was laid by Obi.

"He has no other option but to support the man who is building on a foundation he laid. So, Obi will support Obiano's re-election."

One of the reasons cited for Obi's defection to the PDP is said to have been a major falling out between him and Obiano, a man he chose and installed as his successor.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

