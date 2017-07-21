Home > Politics >

Carry firearms during LG elections at your risk - Lagos CP

Lagos LG Elections Police commissioner warns residents, politicians against carrying firearms

Owoseni said that whoever flouts the rules warning residents, politicians against carrying firearms means `suicide’ for the carrier.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fataoi Owoseni play

Fataoi Owoseni

(Concise News)

Lagos LG Elections Police warn politicians from taking uniformed security aides to polling units
Lagos LG Elections Lagosians must appreciate Ambode with votes on Saturday – Olulade
Lagos LG Elections Bode George drums support for PDP, LP alliance
Lagos LG Elections LASIEC to announce results at collation centres
Lagos LG Elections 7 things you need to know about Saturday's election
Lagos LG election 30,000 policemen, others set for polls
Lagos LG Election Govt says movement will be restricted during July 22 polls
Lagos LG Election Senator Gbenga Ashafa calls on electorates to vote for APC at the upcoming polls
Lagos LG Election No plan to shift July 22 council polls - LASIEC
Lagos LG Polls LASIEC directs candidates to sign undertaking on peaceful conduct
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Fatai Owoseni, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, on Friday warned residents especially politicians, against carrying firearms during and after the Saturday local government elections.

Owoseni gave the warning at a meeting he held with all stakeholders at the POWA hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja.

He said that flouting of the rules meant `suicide’ for the carrier.

Owoseni, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Edgal Imohimi, addressed parties chairmen, agents and supporters where they were made to sign an undertaking not to cause violence during the polls.

“If you want to commit suicide, come out with your firearms because the police will use proportional force against such persons,” he warned.

Speaking on the ongoing measures put on ground to profile the party leaders and have their biometrics taken, the commissioner said such move would help the police to discharge their duties, especially in the eventuality of breakdown of law and order.

“We have profiled you and have taken your biometrics. We have also interfaced with you personally and we will tell you what to expect from us.

“During this election, we don’t want political thuggery like we have witnessed in certain elections from different camps, which have caused mayhem.

“Arrests have been made and a special team at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Yaba, is investigating the cases.

“If any of the hoodlums are traced back to you, it will jeopardise your chances.

“Talk to your supporters not to be overzealous because we will not hesitate to write an intelligence report to your party and the government.

“Already, we have gotten some intelligence reports that some are ganging up somewhere and of course, we have sent our police team there.

“Also talk to your party agents that will represent you at the polling units. They must be patient and not cause problems, especially where materials are delayed due to logistic problems,” he said.

On other measures put on ground, the commissioner said the police in conjunction with other security agencies had for two days conducted a Show of Force in some parts of the state.

He said the security operatives deployed for the exercise were also drawn from the military, the Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Also, we will today carry out overt and covert operations geared toward picking up the few remaining hoodlums that have been billed to cause trouble.

“The police will not interfere with the electoral process as stated in the electoral laws and if they flout it, call the attention of the LASIEC,” Owoseni advised. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos LG Elections 7 things you need to know about Saturday's electionbullet
2 Lagos LG Elections Bode George drums support for PDP, LP alliancebullet
3 Yari Buhari’s illness delaying APC convention – Governorbullet

Politics

APGA
Anambra APGA chieftain warns IPOB against chaos
Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni
Lagos LG Elections Police warn politicians from taking uniformed security aides to polling units
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, July 21, 2017]
Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.
Lagos LG Elections Lagosians must appreciate Ambode with votes on Saturday – Olulade