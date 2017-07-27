APC suspends Muiz Banire over alleged anti-party activities

The National Legal Adviser to the ruling party, APC, Muiz Banire, has been suspended by the Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Mushin Local Government.

According to a report by Punch, Banire was suspended from the party over what the committee cited as anti-party activities.

The Lagos state's ex-commissioner's suspension is coming after a recommendation by his ward (Ward C, Ilasamaja, Mushin).

In a statement by the the Acting Secretary of the Ward, Taofeek Ajani-Balogun, the decision to suspend Banire from the party was reached during the ward meeting held to review the last Local Government elections in the Ward.

“After a critical assessment of individual activities and the performance of the party during the last elections, members of the party in Ward C, Ilasamaja, Mushin unanimously voted for the immediate suspension of Banire from participating in party activities in the Ward and his removal from office as National Legal Adviser."

Banire was also accused of - before and during the last local Government elections include- inciting the public against the interest of the Party; falsely accusing the party of imposition in public thereby bringing the Party into disrepute; Disobeying and causing others to disobey lawful directives of the Party Causing disaffection within the party.

Ajani- Balogun also said the meeting resolved to suspend the Ward and LGA Chairmen and Executives due to the poor results recorded in the last local government elections.

He further stated that the decision by the committee has been forwarded to the LGA for further deliberations and recommendations to the State Chapter.

ALSO READ: Muiz Banire says Lagos commissioner planning a protest against him

In his reaction, the acting Party LGA Chairman (Mushin), Sola Osobajo said: “after receiving the minutes of the Ward C meeting, concerned and committed members of our great party, APC in Mushin Local Government deliberated on the resolutions of the ward meeting and having carefully considered the decision of Ward C EXCO, we decided to adopt the resolution for further necessary action at the State and National level. The Party EXCO in Mushin Local Government further recommended to the State Chapter the expulsion of Mr Muiz Banire from the party."

It would be recalled that leaders and members of All Progressives Congress APC, had held a peaceful protest to demand the expulsion of Banire from the party based on alleged anti-party activities.

Banire had claimed a commissioner in the Akinwunmi Ambode led administration was tactfully behind his woes.