Home > News > World >

In Zimbabwe :  Ex-Army chief sworn-in as Vice President

In Zimbabwe Ex-Army chief sworn-in as Vice President

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday named the former army chief as one of his two deputies in the ruling party.

  • Published:
Zimbabwe's then army chief Constantino Guveya Chiwenga speaks during a press conference at the Tongogara Barracks in Harare (on November 20, 2017 play

Zimbabwe's then army chief Constantino Guveya Chiwenga speaks during a press conference at the Tongogara Barracks in Harare (on November 20, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Retired General Constantino Chiwenga, Zimbabwe’s former army commander who led a military takeover that helped end Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule was Thursday sworn in as one of the country’s two vice presidents.

General Constantino Chiwenga, 61, took the oath of office at the presidential office in Harare, pledging to “obey, uphold and defend the constitution” of the country, according to an AFP journalist who witnessed the ceremony.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday named the former army chief as one of his two deputies in the ruling party, the presidency said.

Presidential press secretary George Charamba said in a statement, retired general Constantino Chiwenga and long-serving state security minister Kembo Mohadi were appointed as Mnangagwa's deputies in the ZANU-PF party "with immediate effect."

The party appointment is a first step in their elevation to state vice presidents. Two other top military officials were earlier this month awarded ministerial posts.

Chiwenga retired this week, slightly over a month after the military temporarily took control of the country on November 15 as internal feuding escalated in ZANU-PF over then president Mugabe’s succession.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In China Tattooed and proud: Women peel away stigmasbullet
2 Donald Trump US president tastes victory -- at lastbullet
3 Russia Country launches telecoms satellite for Angolabullet

Related Articles

In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
Zimbabwe Country's army ends intervention that led to Mugabe's ouster
In South Africa Racially charged farm murders blight country
Robert Mugabe Former president visits Singapore hospital on first trip since ouster
In Zimbabwe Minister orders illegal farm invaders off land
Hun Sen Fortified by family and China cash, Cambodia's strongman digs in
Mugabe Ex-President flies to Singapore for medical checks
Vladimir Putin President will seek new term as Russia's leader
In Lesotho Regional force deploys to country over security concerns
In Zimbabwe New leader drops 2 ministers after public outcry

World

Erdogan indicated that the EU's support for his stance over Jerusalem could be helpful in creating better relations.
Erdogan Turkey's President holds out olive branch to Germany, EU
China, a top ally and benefactor, has stuck by Cambodia's side
In China Government pledges support for Cambodia's 2018 poll
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with his Sudanese counterpart Omar al-Bashir in Khartoum
Erdogan Turkey 'laughed off' demand to arrest Sudan leader
Robert Mugabe's 37-year tenure was marked by accusations of rights abuses, electoral fraud and economic ineptitude
Robert Mugabe Zimbabwe unveils ex-President's generous retirement package