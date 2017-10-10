Home > News > World >

In Austria :  'Burqa ban' confuses police -- and sharks

In Austria 'Burqa ban' confuses police -- and sharks

Austria is the latest European country to ban the wearing of the full Islamic veil, known as the burqa or the niqab, in public places.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police officers ask a woman to unveil her face in Zell am See in Austria play

Police officers ask a woman to unveil her face in Zell am See in Austria

(APA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Austria's new ban on the full Islamic veil and any face-concealing item is causing confusion, with a man in a shark costume the latest to be ensnared, authorities admitted Tuesday.

"This is a new law so naturally there are certain unclear situations and grey areas that need to be ironed out," Manfred Reinthaler from Vienna police told public radio.

"At the same time there is no legal precedence."

Austria is the latest European country to ban the wearing of the full Islamic veil, known as the burqa or the niqab, in public places. The law came into force on October 1.

But in order to avoid being sued for discrimination, the government outlawed at the same time any item of clothing that covers the face.

Government guidelines set out a number of exceptions including masks and disguises at cultural events, work wear such as medical masks, and scarves in cold weather.

But the shark costume case -- a mascot for the McShark computer chain -- and officers reportedly stopping a girl cycling in a scarf show that some police remain bewildered.

"Lawmakers did not set out the temperature (when a scarf could be worn)," said interior ministry spokesman Karl-Heinz Grundboeck.

There is no central register so the total number of fines of up to 150 euros ($177) levied so far is unclear, Grundboeck added.

The ban on the full-face veil, which remains a rare sight in Austria, was seen as the latest effort by the two governing centrist parties to halt a rise in support for the anti-immigration Freedom Party.

Polls suggest that the far-right party will garner around 25 percent support in elections on Sunday and may become junior coalition partners to Sebastian Kurz's conservatives.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Nepal Country's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts schoolbullet
3 In Turkey Prosecutors demand up to 15 years jail for Amnesty activistsbullet

Related Articles

Austria Country moves to ban the burqa
In Austria Muslims caught in election crossfire
In Australia Muslim-baiter Hanson wears burka to the Senate
Norway European country to ban full-face Muslim veil in all schools
In Germany Lawmakers approve partial burqa ban, security measures
France Election How an 'Islamic' bar became a French election scandal
In Morocco Burqa ban splits citizens
In Morocco Government bans production and sale of burqas - reports

World

The prospect of an independent Catalonia has already prompted two major banks -- Sabadell and CaixaBank -- and other listed firms to move their registered headquarters to other parts of Spain.
Catalonia Catalan economy rattled by independence push
Responsible for a fifth of Spain's economic output, Catalonia, which is headed for a October 1 independence referendum that Madrid sees as illegal, is a strategic region
Spain Restive Catalonia, a strategic region for country
The latest eruption of violence has brought another half a million refugees to Bangladesh, pushing already overcrowded camps to breaking point
Rohingya Feeling like prisoners in giant Bangladesh camp
The most critical case involves Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce (R), whose potential ouster from parliament could jeopardise Malcolm Turnbull's (L) coalition government
In Political Saga Australia's 'citizenship seven' face court