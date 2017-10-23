Home > News > World >

Ebtisam Al-Saegh :  Bahrain temporarily frees female activist

Ebtisam Al-Saegh Bahrain temporarily frees female activist

London-based Amnesty International confirmed the charges against Saegh had not been dropped....

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ebtisam al-Saegh was detained after retweeting a series of posts on July 3 critical of Bahrain's king and the National Security Agency's treatment of women play

Ebtisam al-Saegh was detained after retweeting a series of posts on July 3 critical of Bahrain's king and the National Security Agency's treatment of women

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bahrain has temporarily freed a female activist who has accused her government of torture in detention, rights groups said Monday.

Ebtisam al-Saegh was released late Sunday pending her trial on "terrorism" charges, Amnesty International and the Bahrain Institute for Human Rights (BIRD) said.

Two other activists, Radhi al-Qatari and Mohammed al-Shakhoori, were also released until their trials on similar charges, BIRD said.

London-based Amnesty International confirmed the charges against Saegh had not been dropped.

Bahrain's justice ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Saegh was detained in July after retweeting a series of posts critical of Bahrain's king and its security agency and charged later the same month with "terrorism".

Her detention prompted warnings from rights groups she was at risk of torture, after Saegh accused Bahraini security services of torture and sexual assault during a previous arrest in May.

In April, Bahrain's parliament approved military courts trying civilians charged with "terrorism", a vaguely defined legal term in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

Authorities have cracked down on political dissent since a wave of protests erupted in 2011 demanding an elected government in the Shiite-majority country.

A key US ally located between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Bahrain is home to the US Fifth Fleet and a British military base that is still under construction.

The government accuses Iran of state-sponsored "terrorism" and of training Bahrainis to overthrow their monarchy, but Tehran denies any involvement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: policebullet
2 In Russia Government likens US coalition bombing of Raqa to WWII Dresdenbullet
3 Donald Trump US President tells Paris, Berlin to 'keep making money'...bullet

Related Articles

Rex Tillerson No dialogue yet between rivals in Gulf crisis - US Secretary of State
Rex Tillerson US secretary woos Gulf allies in push to undercut Iran
In Saudi Arabia Saudis crave revival of night out at the movies
Rex Tillerson US Secretary returns to Saudi Arabia as Qatar row simmers
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State heads back to deal with Gulf crisis
In Syria Who's who in the conflict
Qatar Country's leading bank posts profit rise despite crisis
In Qatar Hopes fade as Gulf crisis hits 100-day landmark

World

US Defense Secretary James Mattis is on his way to the Philippines for security talks with Southeast Asian defence ministers
James Mattis US Secretary of Defense says to discuss N. Korea threat on Philippines trip
French-Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri arrives at an award ceremony in Venice on September 9, 2017
The Insult Ramallah scraps Lebanese film over Israel 'normalisation'
The Indonesian military said General Gatot Nurmantyo was unable to board his Emirates flight from the Indonesian capital after being refused entry by the US Customs and Border Protection agency
Indonesia Country military chief 'free to travel to US'
Experts say shark attacks are increasing in Australian waters but fatalities remain rare
Sarah Williams 'It was going to eat her' - Aussie teen survives shark scare