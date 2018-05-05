Home > News > Politics >

We are ready for ward congresses – Kano APC

In Kano We are ready for ward congresses – APC

Malam Ibrahim Sarina, Secretary of APC in the state, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account play

APC-Logo

(dailypost.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is fully prepared to hold congresses in the 484 wards in the state on Saturday, May 5.

Malam Ibrahim Sarina, Secretary of APC in the state, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

Sarina said that all necessary arrangements had been concluded for the successful conduct of the exercise.

We are very ready. Everything has been put in place and members of the party’s National Election Committee are already in Kano,’’ he said.

Sarina said that each ward would produce 26 executive members from the position of Chairman to Ex-officio at the end of the exercise.

The secretary said the party had resolved to conduct the congress through consensus.

We have decided that the congress be conducted through consensus but where it is not possible, people are free to do it through open ballot system,’’ he explained.

Sarina said that the party would ensure justice and fairness in the entire process.

“The congresses will be transparent as the party has put necessary measures in place,’’ he said.

Sarina urged all party members to contribute to the success of the congresses by abiding by the guidelines of the party.

The ruling party, APC, had fixed May 5 for the Ward congress; and the Local Government Area (LGA) and State Congresses for May 12 and May 19.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fela Durotoye Presidential aspirant tells Nigerian wives to not have sex...bullet
2 In Lagos 10 more political parties join coalition to challenge APCbullet
3 Goodluck Jonathan This is why Donald Duke and Okonjo-Iweala are fightingbullet

Related Articles

Moghalu Presidential aspirant vows to send recycled politicians back to their villages
Buhari APC Govs endorse President's resolve to produce strong party chairman
In Aso Rock President Buhari meets APC Governors
Aminu Masari Katsina Gov tells Pulse how he dealt with killer herdsmen
Unclaimed PVCs Lagos Lawmaker to use town criers in sensitising constituents on collection
PDP Party wants INEC to make public status of polling units in Nigeria
Buhari PDP slams President over "unpatriotic" comment about Nigerian youths
Goodluck Jonathan Tinubu blames GEJ, others for country’s woes
Shehu Sani 'I was tortured to frame Senator for murder' - Suspect
In Nigeria Buhari's re-election bid kicks off presidential race

Politics

Hukumar yan sanda na jihar Kano ta kama ma'aurata tare malamar asibiti masu cinikin yara
Ekiti Governorship Primaries Police warn aspirants to shun violence
All Progressive Congress
In Adamawa APC suspends Ward Congress
EX-PDP chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff says APC is his home
Ali Modu Sheriff APC is my home, ex PDP chairman declares
In Rivers Hoodlums vandalise APC secretariat, one person dies