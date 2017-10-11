Home > News > Politics >

Ugwuanyi warns against divisive campaign in LG polls

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi play

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu state  governor

(DailyPost)
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has warned against campaign of calumny ahead of the Nov. 4 local government elections in the state.

He said at the commencement of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaigns for the council polls on Wednesday in Oji River, that all campaigns of the party must be done responsibly and devoid of discrimination

According to the governor, residents of the state are members of one family.

“We don’t believe in politics of bitterness and rancour in Enugu State because all of us are members of one family.”

He charged party faithful to base their campaign on issues as they sought to convince the electorate to vote for PDP based on what the party had done in the state.

Ugwuanyi said that the party was hopeful of victory in the elections and appealed to the electorate to turn out en masse to vote for the PDP on Nov. 4.

Earlier, the Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Augustine Nnamani, said that PDP had done well to deserve victory at the poll.

Nnamani reiterated the oneness of the party, and assured that no one would be discriminated against.

He advised candidates of the party to be magnanimous if they won by carrying everyone along, including those that lost in the party’s primaries.

The chairman commended the governor for his ability to unite members in the state, adding that the governor would have “easy ride for a second term in office’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the event was the presentation of the PDP flag to its candidate for chairmanship of Oji River Local Government Area, Mr Harrison Okeke.

The party also flagged off same campaign in Udi Local Government Area. 

