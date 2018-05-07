Home > News > Politics >

Tinubu urges FG to declare public holidays for collection of PVCs

Oluremi Tinubu Senator urges FG to declare public holidays for collection of PVCs

Oluremi, in a statement in Lagos, said that the PVCs were the tools to participating in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District on Sunday urged the Federal Government to declare public holidays for collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), ahead of the December 2018 deadline.

Oluremi, in a statement in Lagos, said that the PVCs were the tools to participating in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

She also urged residents in the state to ensure that they collect their PVCs.

The call sequel to revelations by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that over seven million PVCs were yet to be collected nationwide, with one million and four hundred thousand from Lagos State.

It would be recalled that prior to the 2015 elections, INEC had introduced the use of smart card readers. This has necessitated issuance of PVCs as part of the identification and authentication process.

After the 2015 elections, about 12 million PVCs had remained in the electoral body’s custody.

With previous elections, Nigerians developed voter apathy due to a distrust of the system.

” The 2015 elections taught us, however, that as individuals, our votes count. Thus, we must rise up as citizens to fulfill our civic responsibility and ensure accountability in governance,” she said.

Towards the 2019 elections, INEC had released modalities for ongoing continuous voter registration. The centres open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Tinubu pleaded that the period should be extended; and should include weekends to allow people who were unable to visit the centres during work hours to do so at weekends.

She said INEC should ensure that it had adequate resources to make the process quick and easy.

She also called for increased voter education and sensitisation to achieve the desire results.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Adamawa APC suspends Ward Congressbullet
2 Ekiti APC Primaries Delegates disrupt process, accuse Fayemi of...bullet
3 Buhari President participates in APC ward congress in Daurabullet

Related Articles

Pulse List Here are 10 of the wealthiest families in Nigeria
Pulse Opinion Tinubu’s event was simply the launch of Buhari’s re-election campaign
Tinubu Don’t accept PDP’s apologies - APC chieftain tells Nigerians
Tinubu APC chieftain's wife, Oluremi, says party 'trashed' him after 2015 victory
Politics Senate urges government to ban tobacco adverts
Obafemi Awolowo University Here's why OAU is believed to be the best university in Nigeria
Tinubu Think again before leaving Nigeria - Senator
Codeine New documentary highlights drug culture among youths
Codeine The favourite drink of Nigerian drug users
Codeine Tinubu, Ben Bruce rise against menace of drug abuse amongst youths

Politics

PDP Logo
APC Congress PDP condemns violence in wards
Ekiti governorship aspirants call for fresh APC primary
Ekiti APC Primary Governorship aspirants reject Al-Makura, call for fresh election
APC national leadership to decide next step for Ekiti primary
Ekiti APC Primary Party's national leadership to decide next step for cancelled election
APC Chieftain says PDP is behind the nationwide killings
Buhari APC Chieftain alleges PDP is sponsoring 'terrorists NOT herdsmen' to destabilise President's govt