Home > News > Politics >

Saraki constitutes committee on electoral reforms bill

Senate President Saraki constitutes committee on electoral reforms bill

A statement from Saraki’s Media Office said the committee had as its Chairman, Sen. Suleiman Nazif. Nazif is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senate gives IGP 14 days to arrest perpetrators of Benue killings play

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki condemns herdsmen attack in Benue

(Guardian )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has constituted a six-man committee to reconcile the Senate’s version of the amended Electoral Act with the one passed by the House of Representatives.

A statement from Saraki’s Media Office said the committee had as its Chairman, Sen. Suleiman Nazif.

Nazif is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Other members are Senators Shehu Sani, Biodun Olujimi, Hope Uzodinma, Dino Melaye and Peter Nwaoboshi.

The committee is expected to meet with the House of Representatives to harmonise the versions of the amended bill before the document is sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The Senate had in 2017, passed an amended version of the 2010 Electoral Act.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, amended the Act to change the order of the 2019 general elections time table.

This came barely a month after INEC released the time-table for the general elections.

With the amendment, the National Assembly election is to hold first, followed by gubernatorial and state assembly polls and presidential election to be conducted last.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo 12 things we learnt from ex president's letter to Buharibullet
2 Obasanjo Read full text of ex president's attack of Buhari, APCbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Is Obasanjo's messiah complex good for Nigeria?bullet

Related Articles

Politics A brief walk into the lives of Nigeria's Fourth Republic Senate Presidents
Fuel Crisis End petrol scarcity queues in 7 days – Senate tells NNPC
George Weah Obasanjo, Saraki, Okorocha arrive Monrovia for Weah’s inauguration
Prop of the Week Aisha Buhari has the guts to call her husband out
Aisha Buhari First Lady takes 'cabal' shot at President on Twitter
Yakubu Dogara Bauchi gov and speaker are fighting, here's why
Olusola Adeyeye Senator says politicians are killing Nigerians
Dogara Speaker urges Buhari to sign PIGB into law
Finance Economic crisis looms in Nigeria as National Assembly fails to confirm members of Monetary Policy Committee

Politics

Supporters of the presidential candidate for the Honduran Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship in the past election, Salvador Nasralla, protest outside the Congress building
Orlando Hernandez Women take to Honduran streets en masse to protest president's reelection
Buhari is a better president than OBJ - Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu Ex- Gov says Buhari is a better president and OBJ lacks moral to fault him
Election materials
2019 Elections Be conscious of your voting rights, NGO tells Christians
Buhari meets with Yari-led Governors' delegation in Abuja
Buhari President meets with Yari-led Governors' delegation in Abuja