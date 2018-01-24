Home > News > Politics >

Reps change 2019 election time table

2019 Election Reps change INEC time table, presidential poll to now come last

The amendment, however, is subject to Senate approval and final assent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

  • Published:
Reps alter INEC time table, presidential poll to now come last play

Nigeria House of Reps

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The House of Representatives has revised the 2010 Electoral Act ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In the amendment made on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, the lawmakers unanimously agreed that the presidential election will now come last instead of first, which is currently on the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A total of 156 clauses were amended in the Act

The House Committee on Electoral Matters chaired by an All Progressives Congress member from Gombe State, Mrs. Aisha Dukku had recommended the amendment.

According to Punch, the part of the amendment that generated interest was the re-ordering of elections to place the presidential poll last.

The amendment was to replace the extant Section 25 in the principal Act with a new one.

The new Section 25(1) states, "Elections into the office of the President and Vice-President, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a state and to the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and Houses of Assembly of each state of the federation shall be in the following order; National Assembly elections; state Houses of Assembly and governorship elections; and presidential election. The dates for these elections shall be as appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission."

The session of the Committee of the Whole, which endorsed the recommendation was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Yussuff Lasun.

In the last general elections, the presidential and National Assembly elections came first.

Senate and Presidential approval

The new amendment will, however, await concurrence by the Senate and a final assent by President Muhammadu Buhari for the changes to come into effect.

Once the president assents the bill, it means the 2019 elections timetable already released by INEC will be altered.

ALSO READ: 2019 Elections - Here are 11 people who may run for President, and why

Currently on INEC's timetable, the National Assembly and presidential elections are scheduled to hold first.

Also among the recommendations endorsed by the House, candidates seeking to withdraw from an election can do so 30 days ahead.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Read full text of ex president's attack of Buhari, APCbullet
2 Aisha Buhari Is First Lady bitter because president hasn’t granted her...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion 5 Buhari tweets from 2015 that have not aged wellbullet

Related Articles

2019 Elections INEC says voters' registration won't end in January
Obasanjo Here are top 10 quotes from ex-president's letter 'bomb' to Buhari
Obasanjo 12 things we learnt from ex president's letter to Buhari
Pulse Opinion Did Obasanjo just set up 'Coalition for Nigeria' as new political party in Buhari rant?
Buhari President meets Tinubu, Akande, other APC chieftains after Obasanjo criticism
Obasanjo Read full text of ex president's attack of Buhari, APC
Obasanjo Ex-president attacks Buhari, asks him to step down in 2019

Politics

INEC says voters' registration doesn't end in January
2019 Elections INEC says voters' registration won't end in January
5 sins of President Buhari according to Obasanjo's ‘Golden Letter’
Obasanjo Here are top 10 quotes from ex-president's letter 'bomb' to Buhari
12 things we learnt from Obasanjo's letter to Buhari
Obasanjo 12 things we learnt from ex president's letter to Buhari
Did Obasanjo just set up a new political party with 'Coalition for Nigeria'?
Pulse Opinion Did Obasanjo just set up 'Coalition for Nigeria' as new political party in Buhari rant?