Reps change 2019 election time table

The House of Representatives has revised the 2010 Electoral Act ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In the amendment made on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, the lawmakers unanimously agreed that the presidential election will now come last instead of first, which is currently on the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A total of 156 clauses were amended in the Act

The House Committee on Electoral Matters chaired by an All Progressives Congress member from Gombe State, Mrs. Aisha Dukku had recommended the amendment.

According to Punch, the part of the amendment that generated interest was the re-ordering of elections to place the presidential poll last.

The amendment was to replace the extant Section 25 in the principal Act with a new one.

The new Section 25(1) states, "Elections into the office of the President and Vice-President, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a state and to the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and Houses of Assembly of each state of the federation shall be in the following order; National Assembly elections; state Houses of Assembly and governorship elections; and presidential election. The dates for these elections shall be as appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission."

The session of the Committee of the Whole, which endorsed the recommendation was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Yussuff Lasun.

In the last general elections, the presidential and National Assembly elections came first.

Senate and Presidential approval

The new amendment will, however, await concurrence by the Senate and a final assent by President Muhammadu Buhari for the changes to come into effect.

Once the president assents the bill, it means the 2019 elections timetable already released by INEC will be altered.

Currently on INEC's timetable, the National Assembly and presidential elections are scheduled to hold first.

Also among the recommendations endorsed by the House, candidates seeking to withdraw from an election can do so 30 days ahead.