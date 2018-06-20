Osinbajo says Fayemi will end suffering in Ekiti

news

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has assured the residents of Ekiti State that former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi will put an end to the state's suffering if he's elected governor.

The vice president said this while addressing supporters of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) at a campaign rally for Fayemi who's the party's flag bearer in the state's July 14 gubernatorial election.

While speaking at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, Osinbajo said Ekiti will experience progress‎ and development that cannot be provided by the current government of the People's Democratic Party.

He said, "It is time to bring to an end to the government of the PDP and vote for the APC and our candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi in the July 14 governorship election.

"With APC in government, era of sufferings in Ekiti is over, do not try to give the PDP another chance, we shall provide adequate security before, during and after the election to guarantee your safety.

"Ekiti is about to experience a new progress‎ and development, but if Ekiti people wish to benefit from the progressives blessings, let everybody vote for Fayemi."

The vice president further noted that Fayemi is the chosen one who will transform the state and urged residents to vote massively for the former minister.

He said, "Fayemi is the chosen one who will transform Ekiti State. JKF is the one who will bring transformation to Ekiti State. Vote JKF once again.

"When July 14 comes, don't look backward or sideways, look forward, because we are moving forward. APC is a progressive party. It is a party for successful people.

"On July 14, let's come out en-mass and vote for APC. PDP has done enough. APC has prepared a new and delicious meal for Ekiti residents."

APC's national leader, Bola Tinubu; national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun; Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola; Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; and Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi were some of the party big wigs present at the rally.

APC vs PDP in Ekiti election

Fayemi was Ekiti state governor between 2010 and 2014 before he was defeated by Ayodele Fayose during his re-election attempt.

The July 14 election is expected to be a straight battle between Fayemi and and Fayose's deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the PDP.