Nothing to fear about Buhari's health – Lai Mohammed

Mohammed said there was nothing to fear about Buhari’s health as he declared his intention to seek re-election.

Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has assured Nigerians and the world that President Muhammadu Buhari is healthy and fit to seek re-election in 2019.

In separate interviews with international media houses, Mohammed said there was nothing to fear about Buhari’s health as he declared his intention to seek re-election.

Mr President, yes was ill, has recovered very well, so on the grounds of his health, there’s nothing to fear about his health,” Mohammed said.

Continuing, he said: "Of course, I explained to them that it is those who have a morbid fear about president coming back in 2019 that are flying this kite about his health.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed

“But his health is very good, since he came back in August, he’s feeling very well, he’s never missed one single Federal Executive Council meeting or cancelled any schedule and his schedules have been very hectic.

“He has faced his presidential duties with vigour, urgency and purpose. Therefore, there’s nothing to fear about his health,” Mohammed said.

According to him, most people have raised the issue of the president’s health, adding many who have raised the issue are not being sincere.

The minister also said the president would find his campaign much easier in 2019 because he would campaign on what he has been able to achieve in three years.

He visited CNN, New York Times, Voice of America, Washington Post, Washington Times; Al Jazeera, Reuters, Wall Journal Street, and the Atlantic Council and the Foreign Relations Council.

