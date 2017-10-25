Home > News > Politics >

Kwara Police boss warns politicians not to overheat polity

In Kwara Commissioner of Police warns politicians not to overheat polity

The commissioner of police said that no politician would be exonerated from sanction if found wanting during the exercise.

  • Published:
Lawan Ado play

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Ado

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ahead of the forthcoming Local Government elections in Kwara, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lawan Ado, has warned politicians not to overheat the polity with their actions and utterances.

Ado said this on Wednesday at the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission, (KWASIEC) Headquarters, Ilorin, during a visit to the commission.

He said that no politician would be exonerated from sanction if found wanting during the exercise.

The police chief said that the command has put in place mechanism to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that this is coming just as the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kwara State chapter, officially flagged-off its campaign for the poll at the state party secretariat in Ilorin.

CP also urged members of the general public to obey the law and conduct themselves orderly during the election.

In his remarks, the Chairman of KWASIEC, Dr Usman Ajidagba, said the commission was set to conduct a smooth and peace polls.

“We are ready to conduct a peaceful, fair, transparent and acceptable local government election for the people of Kwara State. "

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President speaks on 2 biggest obstacles to 2019 electionbullet
2 Maina Senate sets up committee to probe ex-pension chief's reinstatementbullet
3 Jonathan, IBB The moment ex presidents met in Minnabullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate president's constituents commence moves to recall him
Saraki Inside senator's plot to become Nigeria's president
Abdulfatah Ahmed Creation of LCDA will generate revenue - Gov
Bolaji Abdullahi APC got this one right
Anenih "Why I blocked Atiku's presidential bid," ex-PDP chieftain
Buhari President hosts a delegation of Nigerian Governors' Forum in Abuja
Kwara LG Polls Electoral Commission to engage 4,000 ad hoc staff
Kwara LG Polls Electoral commission postpones election for 2 weeks
Saraki My son not interested in Kwara governorship, says Senate President
Buhari’s 80 Days In London What your lawmakers have been up to since the President left Nigeria

Politics

Sen. Osita Izunaso
Tony Nwoye Massive turnout at Onitsha rally shows APC’s acceptance - team
Tsohon shugaban kasa Goodluck Jonathan tare da shugaban Muhammadu Buhari
Goodluck Jonathan, Buhari Missed fight between president and ex-president? We got ya
Senate Plenary
Unpaid Salaries 40 Senators donate 1,260 bags of rice to Kogi civil servants
President Muhammadu Buhari
2018 Budget FEC meeting postponed till Thursday to prepare bill