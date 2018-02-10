Home > News > Politics >

Kano LG election records low turnout of voters

The local government elections on Saturday in Kano state recorded low turnout of voters across the state.

A NAN Correspondent who monitored the election reports  that while voting was yet to start due to late arrival of materials, voters had not turned up to the polling centres.

A visit to Kofar Kudu around Emir’s Palace, Kankarofi, Tudun Wazirchi and Dan Agundi, it was observed that the turnout of voters was low.

Similarly, at Jar Kasa primary school and Gidan Makama polling centres, very few voters were seen waiting on the queue for the arrival of election materials and officials.

NAN also reports that at most of the polling centres visited there was also low turnout of women as at some polling centres no female Voter was seen.

Some of the voters who spoke to NAN called on the State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) to address some of the challenges so as to enable them exercise their civic responsibility.

One of the voters at Kankarofi, Ali Abdullahi said he arrived at the polling centre at 7:30am but was yet to see an electoral officer let alone the electoral materials.

“I arrived at the polling unit as early as 7:30am but I did not see any official. So there is need for the commission to take note and address the problem.

Another voter, Ibrahim Garba Sani also advised the commission to do something urgently to ensure that people exercise their right.

“I will remain here in the queue until I cast my vote,”he said.

NAN reports that there was general voter apathy about the elections in view of the fact that it was a local government election.

