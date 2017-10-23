I offer to contest in 2019 if PDP find me worthy - Lamido

Home > News > Politics >

Lamido also noted that he expected more aspirants to express their desires to fly the PDP flag for the 2019 election.

  Published:
PDP crisis, indication of strength -- Lamido

PDP crisis, indication of strength -- Lamido

(premiumtimes)
Ex-Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji  Sule Lamido,  has said he is willing to vie for the seat of the Nigerian President in 2019 should the PDP find him worthy.

Lamido made this known in a letter dated October 22, 2017, which was sent to members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In the letter, the former governor said all the opposition party will and must lead the nation back into a bright, progressive, and innovative future.

The letter read in part, “Today, 57 years after the independence of our dear country, can we in all sincerity claim to have achieved the dream of our founding fathers? Where did we fail and from where did we begin to fail?

“Nigeria with its natural endowment and human capacity cannot be forgiven for being otherwise. We cannot even demonstrate our ability and capacity to meet domestic, regional and global challenges which currently seems to overwhelm us.

“The PDP will and must lead the nation back into a bright, progressive, and innovative future,”Lamido, who has yet to officially declare his intention said that the PDP must rekindle in Nigeria a new hope, a nation of united people with a common and assured destiny.

“To the world, Nigeria must demonstrate our confidence, tenacity in our ability and capability to address our domestic regional and global challenges that confront us.

“It is against this background that I offer myself to vie for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019 if my party finds me worthy to fly its flag,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Sule Lamido wants to be president in 2019

He also said though he isn't claiming to be the only capable candidate but he prays and hopes the process of choosing the party's flagbearer is fair, transparent and credible.

He said, “I am no means claiming to be the only capable material, any PDP member given the trust and support can fly our flag, and I expect many more aspirants will express the desire to run.

“My hope and prayer is that at the end of all the process which I hope will be open, fair transparent and credible is to give Nigeria in 2019 candidate who will lead the party and Nigeria. This is because there is no alternative to PDP in 2019, it will be a defining moment in the Nigerian political evolution."

He said why the clamour for restructuring rages, the most important aspects of addressing the Nigerian economy by creating prosperity will make the debate less emotional and sentimental.

