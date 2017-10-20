In the last couple of weeks, immediate past Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan, has been very busy inserting himself into the news.

All prospective PDP chairmanship candidates are beating a bush path to Jonathan’s residence in Abuja, for blessings. And as they visit, Jonathan grandstands before leaving a sermon or two.

“My government was severely criticized for increasing the pump price of petroleum from N67 to N97 at a time that global crude oil price was going for over 100 dollars”, Jonathan said.

“The pump price was later reduced to N87 when the price of crude oil dropped and they attacked us that it was supposed to be lower.

“Those who criticized my administration are not talking again now that the global crude oil price is about 53 dollars per barrel and the pump price of petrol is N143.”

Jonathan has even said the PDP is the best thing to happen to Nigeria since fraudulent Isi Ewu bowls.

“The PDP administration for 16 years did well and will continue to do well”, Jonathan declared.

The Buhari administration, the former president says, “has done nothing. They deploy propaganda and lies at a professional level”.

There was even a dig at power minister Babatunde Raji Fashola.

“In the power sector, we did well to revive it. A State Governor attacked our government, saying that any serious government should be able to fix the power challenge within six months.

“Today, APC has been in power for how many years now? Fortunately, the then Governor is in the APC government as a minister…”

And on and on he has gone.

Jonathan is on a roll but we have a duty of reminding him when to step on the brakes.

It is true that the Buhari led APC government over-promised and has so far under-delivered, but that’s largely because the succeeding administration was left with nothing to build upon by the Jonathan administration.

It’s not APC propaganda to say the treasury was cleaned bare before May 29, 2015. Sambo Dasuki’s loot and Diezani’s heists were no APC propaganda spin. At least no one can say it’s the APC that is prosecuting Diezani in the UK.

Nigeria slipped into a recession soon after Jonathan left because there was no plan to diversify the economy whilst he reigned on the throne; and excess crude oil, forex accounts had been turned into playthings.

Jonathan didn’t run Nigeria’s power sector aground but he had no idea how to fix the place either. PHCN was balkanized and sold to cronies who still don’t care if Nigerians enjoy stable power supply or not.

As a governing party, the PDP did little good in 16 years.

The 2012 petrol subsidy protest caught organic fire because Nigerians could no longer trust a thieving Jonathan administration with more crude oil wealth. Petrol sold above $100 per barrel for much of the Jonathan years but there were no savings and infrastructure on the ground to show for it all. Finance minister during the Jonathan years, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, says "there was no political will to save" under Jonathan.

It was a bazaar out there at the villa under Jonathan.

Under Jonathan, the corrupt were garlanded and bestowed with national honours. The man smiled his way through ineptitude and utter cluelessness.

That he still preaches today with a straight face, is sad reminder that he recognizes that Nigerians have short memories.