CNPP cautions politicians on violence

CNPP cautions politicians on violence

Mr Olumide Oguntoyinbo, Secretary of CNPP in Lagos gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

  • Published:
Fayose reacts to Offa robbery attack, criticises police play

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

(Vanguard)
The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) on Monday advised political parties against violence during the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Mr Olumide Oguntoyinbo, Secretary of CNPP in Lagos gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He urged politicians not to sponsor or incite their supporters to be violent during the election in order to ensure its peaceful conduct.

Oguntoyinbo appealed to stakeholders to see the election as a game that would be won and lost, and not a matter of life and death.

“We are urging political parties, politicians and their supporters to see the July 14 election just as an election and not a do-or-die affair.

“They should shun violence or chaos and other things that could subvert the will of the people.

“Democracy is about popular choice, and that choice can only result in the outcome of the election in the absence of violence, ” he said.

Oguntoyinbo also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure credible conduct of the election.

He urged INEC officials not to be partisan, advising them to ensure that the process is transparent enough to deliver an acceptable election.

The Lagos CNPP boss urged residents of Ekiti to turn out en masse to participate in the election.

“Again, residents should conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, not only during the election, but before and after.

“Security agencies should properly play their role in ensuring the whole process is orderly,” he said.

Oguntoyinbo said the CNPP was interested in the credible conduct of the election in Ekiti and was ready to partner INEC to achieve this.

Campaigns for the election by political parties, according to the INEC timetable, began on April 15 and will last till July 12.

Parties are expected to conduct their primaries between April 15 and May 14. 

