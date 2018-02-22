Buhari shares laugh with Fayose, Obasanjo at Council meeting

news

President Muhammadu Buhari was all smiles at the Presidential Villa as he met with some of his biggest critics, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, during the National Council of State meeting on Thursday, February 22, 2018.

The president was pictured separately shaking hands and smiling broadly with the duo as he hosted top government officials including former presidents, heads of both legislative chambers of the National Assembly, all living former Chief Justices of Nigeria, all the 36 state governors and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The meeting kicked off around 11am with the issue of national security expected to be one of the most pressing concerns.

The Council will also consider the appointment of National Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), among other issues.

The meeting is president Buhari's third as Nigerian president, as he entertains some of his administration's biggest critics in Obasanjo and Fayose.

Jonathan, Babangida absent

Buhari's predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, and former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, were both noticeable absentees from the meeting.

Another former president, Shehu Shagari, and former interim president, Ernest Shonekan, were also absent, with Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar being the only other former heads of state in attendance with Obasanjo.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and AGF, Abubakar Malami, were present at the meeting.