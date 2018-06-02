Home > News > Politics >

Ekiti shooting: APC suspends campaign as police release report

Ekiti Shooting APC suspends campaign as police release report

The suspension came  as the police command in the state released the report of  Friday’s  shooting incident at the APC rally organised to welcome back to the state its flagbearer in the July 14 governorship election, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Imo APC congress holds in secret play

APC-Logo

(dailypost.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The All Progressives  Congress  (APC) in Ekiti on Saturday said it had suspended its gubernatorial campaign  earlier scheduled to take off  on  Monday.

The suspension came  as the police command in the state released the report of  Friday’s  shooting incident at the APC rally organised to welcome back to the state  its flagbearer in the July 14 governorship election, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The News Agency of Nigeria  (NAN) reports that Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Jide Awe,  told newsmen  in Ado Ekiti that the postponement was due to the shooting incident.

According to Awe, the suspension will remain in place  until  the police can guarantee the safety  of  its gubernatorial candidate and other members of the party.

He insisted that Friday’s shooting was an attempt to take the life of   Fayemi,  with the bullet,  however,  hitting   a former member of the House of Representatives,  Mr  Opeyemi Bamidele.

Awe demanded  a thorough  investigation of the matter by the police while the outcome of the report  must be made public.

But the police command in its  situation report released on Saturday by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Chukwuemeka,  said findings  revealed that what happened was a case of accidental discharge  on the part of a mobile police officer.

On  Friday, 1st June, 2018,  at about 1700 hours, the policeman accidentally shot Opeyemi Bamidele and one other, but he has been arrested.

” He is attached to 20 PMF, Ikeja, Lagos State,  where he was posted on bank guard duties somewhere in Ikeja. The policeman came on illegal duty to Ekiti State.

” A politician, who conspired and removed the said policeman from where he was posted by his Squadron Commander and came to Ado-Ekiti  with him for an unofficial reason has  also been arrested.

” The victims of his accidental discharge are currently responding to treatment at the hospital, while the injured policeman is equally responding to treatment in  protective custody,’’ he  said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion We are officially tired of Dino Melaye's dramabullet
2 Fayose Ekiti gov reacts to 'attack on Fayemi', says he brought...bullet
3 Buhari Fayose says President is too old to run in 2019bullet

Related Articles

Opeyemi Bamidele Ex lawmaker’s aide urges police to investigate shooting incident
Fayose Ekiti gov reacts to 'attack on Fayemi', says he brought bloodshed to the state
In Ekiti Policeman allegedly shoots ex-lawmaker Opeyemi Bamidele in 'attack aimed at Fayemi'
Fayemi Ekiti governorship aspirant escapes assassination allegedly carried out by policeman
Buhari Fayose says President is too old to run in 2019
Fayemi Ex-minister picks 74-year-old Egbeyemi as deputy for Ekiti election
Daga karshe Ministan Buhari, Kayode Fayemi ya ajiye aiki
Fayemi Buhari's minister finally resigns
Dayo Adeyeye Ex-PDP spokesman dumps opposition party for APC

Politics

The Secretary of the National Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator  Benjamin Uwajumogu
Benjamin Uwajumogu APC National Convention scribe resigns
APC: Manager of political party's Twitter account reacts to party's denial
John Odigie-Oyegun Why I Withdrew From APC Chairmanship Race
Ex House Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba accuses Buhari of running one-man show
Buhari Ex-Speaker, Na’Abba regrets joining APC, says President running one-man show
Ex House Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba accuses Buhari of running one-man show
Buhari President says PDP has enough "looted resources" to fight him in 2019