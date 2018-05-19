Home > News > Politics >

APC state congress committee assures of free,fair congress in Ondo

APC state congress committee assures of free,fair congress in Ondo

Mr Matthew Omegara, the committee chairman, stated this after a stakeholders’ meeting on Friday in Akure.

All Progressives Congress (APC) state congress committee in Ondo State has assured the party members of free and fair congress.

“APC is founded on true democracy, so we are providing a level playing field for all contestants,” he said.

Omegara charged all party members to adhere strictly to the guidelines of the congress.

He advised that only those who have a  role to play in the congress should come to the congress venue to avoid delay in the conduct of the exercise.

According to him, those who have paid for the forms for all the elective positions will receive their forms tomorrow.

The committee chairman noted that only women and physically-challenged contestants would get free forms.

He added that accreditation of delegates would commence by 10a.m.A

