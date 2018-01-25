"APC is a party of daylight deceit" - Wike

news

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike , has said that only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can revive Nigeria which according to him is in coma.

A former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, also said he is capable of reviving the fortunes of the country.

Both politicians said this on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at the Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt, when Lamido visited Wike.

Lamido was said to be in the state to notify the Governor of his intention to run for the position of the President in 2019.

Corruption in APC

Wike criticised the the All Progressive Government (APC), describing it as a party of strangers with no knowledge of the intricacies of development.

He accused the ruling party of harbouring and nurturing corruption, adding that once any member of the PDP defects to the APC, all of sudden they become 'holy'.

He said, "If you defect to the APC, you are no longer corrupt. The APC is a party of daylight deceit.

"I am happy that one of those who left to bring a messiah, have realised that the so-called messiah they brought is no longer the messiah that Nigerians expect. The PDP is the only hope for Nigeria."

According to him, the given the current hardship in the country, only courageous politicians can rescue Nigerians from the claws of the APC.

Wike said Lamido, whom he described as a committed, courageous and consistent PDP member, is the man with the capacity to confront President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.

The Governor, however, appealed to all presidential aspirants to accept the party's verdict at the end of the primary.