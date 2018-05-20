Home > News > Politics >

Gov Amosun’s aide emerges Chairman, as Ogun holds peaceful congress

In Ogun State Gov Amosun’s aide emerges Chairman, holds peaceful congress

In a peaceful exercise, former Chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Bashiru Fadayiro and Patrick Ogunde emerged Deputy Chairman and Secretary respectively.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ogun workers have received 13th month salary - Ogun Governor says play

Gov Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state

(PM Parrots)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chief Derin Adebiyi, the Senior Special Adviser to  Governor Ibikunle Amosun on Political Affairs, on Saturday, emerged as the Chairman of the state executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun.

In a peaceful exercise, former Chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Bashiru Fadayiro and Patrick Ogunde emerged Deputy Chairman and Secretary respectively.

A former media aide to former Gov. Olusegun Osoba, Wole Elegbede, equally, emerged as the Publicity Secretary.

The Chairman of the Congress Committee, Rev. Peter Obadan, announced the result at the conclusion of the exercise.

He disclosed that a total of 1,749 delegates from 20 local governments in the state, were accredited and participated in the congress.

Obadan, who described the election as peaceful, said out of the total votes cast, 18 were voided, just as he commended the party members for giving good account of themselves.

In his acceptance speech, Adebiyi, said his exco would ensure politics of inclusion and work to ensure victory for the party in 2019 general elections.

Adebiyi, who assured that the new exco would obey the national leadership of the party, also said the party will be firm and not tolerate indiscipline, declaring “era of indiscipline is gone in Ogun APC”.

He noted that the peaceful conduct of the congress was a reflection of outstanding leadership of Gov. Amosun, adding that the party will continue to follow the leadership style of the governor.

In his remark, Amosun, commended the former executives for their hard-work, endurance and sacrifice.

He urged the new executive committee members to continue working towards making the party formidable ahead of next year’s general elections.

Earlier, a governorship aspirant in the party, Jimi Lawal, in a chat with journalists, expressed confidence that the congress would produce capable hands to steer the party to success in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Otedola Billionaire businessman denies governorship rumoursbullet
2 Tinubu Muiz Banire vows to make former Governor irrelevant in Lagosbullet
3 Segun Adeniyi Ya’Adua’s aide says Buhari has no contender in 2019bullet

Related Articles

Buhari APC Govs endorse President's resolve to produce strong party chairman
In Aso Rock President Buhari meets APC Governors
Strategy Drummers from 20 African countries converged to celebrate African Drum Festival in Nigeria
African Drum Festival Wole Soyinka, Tunde Kelani, Kunle Afolayan, Olu Jacobs attend 3rd edition
African Drum Festival 5 things we learnt from this African festivity
Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III Sultan of Sokoto says Muslims are not ‘useless’
Ibikunle Amosun We spent N170bn to rehabilitate federal roads - Governor
Yahaya Bello Kogi Governor says he can die for Buhari
APC Governors finally agree with Buhari on tenure extension for Oyegun, others

Politics

Sokoto to repeal obsolete laws as IGR jumps by 98%
In Sokoto APC Congress: Information Commissioner emerges chairman
Imo APC congress holds in secret
APC Congress State officials emerge through consensus in Anambra, A/Ibom, Ebonyi
In Taraba State APC suspends State Congress over crisis
Abdullahi Abbas
In Kano APC congress: Abdullahi Abbas emerges chairman