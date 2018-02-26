Home > News > Politics >

5 young candidates who want Buhari's job in 2019

Presidential Race 5 young candidates who want Buhari’s job in 2019

Here are the 5 young candidates who want to unseat Buhari in 2019.

  • Published:
5 young candidates who wants Buhari’s job in 2019 play

Fela Durotoye

(The Cable)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

They are in their ‘50s and ‘40s, they have just declared they want to be president of Nigeria and they have told anyone who cares to listen that Muhammadu Buhari's time as president is nearing an end.

We run the rule on the young and the fearless presidential contenders ahead of the 2019 vote…..

1. Kingsley Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu play Former CBN chief has declared for president (Financial Nigeria)
 

Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu is a 55-year-old former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He is a lawyer by training and a political economist by profession. Moghalu also served in the United Nations.

“It is the turn of any competent Nigerian to aspire for the post of presidency because career politicians have failed Nigeria,’’ Moghalu announced on the day he made it clear he will be running for president.

“The future of Nigeria rests in technocratic interventions. We need thinking people that will take Nigeria from the politics of stomach infrastructure to politics of mental infrastructure,’’ he added.

2. Omoyele Sowore

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore play Sahara Reporters publisher declared he wants to be Nigeria's next president (Information Nigeria)
 

The founder and publisher of online news platform Sahara Reporters, hosted activists, journalists and young Nigerians at 13a Isaac John Street, GRA Ikeja for a town hall on Sunday, February 25, 2018, and left no one in doubt he will be running for president.

“In my first day as a president, I'll turn Nigeria into a construction site. I have created jobs before. Since Buhari became president, his cows haven't multiplied. He has had 150 cows since.

"If you ask Nigerians about the economic plans of Buhari, they'll point to the British accent of the finance minister. How does accent create jobs?”, Sowore asked incredulously.

It was an afternoon in which Sowore took on all past and present older generation of political leaders and made the case for why he’s the answer to Nigeria’s problems.

3. Ayodele Fayose

Ekiti State Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose celebrates with supporters after announcing on September 28, 2017 that he will run in the next Nigerian General Elections in 2019 play Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose often takes no prisoners (AFP)
 

This 57-year-old Governor of Ekiti State has been a Buhari critic before the 2015 general elections.

He’s unabashedly crude and rude in his methods; and has anointed himself the voice of the nation’s biggest opposition party. Fayose has an opinion on practically everything that happens in Nigeria.

On the day he declared for president, Fayose told his haters that they’ll watch him saunter into Aso Rock in 2019.

“To the down trodden and those of you who go to bed hungry on a daily basis, I assure you that help is on the way," he said.

“To my haters, I want to tell them that they will watch me enter the Villa in 2019 because I’m Nigeria’s president in waiting.

“If you have not seen any miracle, this is your opportunity because I am a miracle.

“This calling of mine is without repentance and God will not apologize to anyone for making me president come 2019,” he added.

4. Donald Duke

Donald Duke hints on running for presidency play Donald Duke was one of Nigeria's better Governors at the onset of the fourth republic (ciarbnigeriaconference)
 

56-year-old Donald Duke has been making the case for a young president since forever.

Duke was one of Nigeria’s better Governors when he oversaw affairs of the serene Cross River State from 1999 to 2007.

He’s suave, urbane and cosmopolitan.

"I am entitled to run for the presidency of this country. Only on right circumstances I will aspire for it. I don't shy away from responsibility, I will aspire for presidency of this country. I have what it takes to be president of this country.

"It is high time Nigerians begun to project people with the technical know-how to take the country to the Promised Land”, Duke said in January.

5. Fela Durotoye

Fela Durotoye is a breath of fresh air, but 2019 is too soon for him play Durotoye joined the presidential race in 2019 (Fela Durotoye )
 

This 46-year-old motivational speaker hurled his hat into the presidential ring last week and he’s managed to stir some serious online debate on the chances of a newcomer.

"It is my hope that as I step unto the political scene, many more of our brightest and best will arise to heed our nation's clarion call to contest for elective offices, win the elections, and most importantly collectively deliver good governance to our nation.

"Therefore, to be clear, I am aspiring to contest as a presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections," Durotoye announced.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Sowore SaharaReporters publisher says Buhari has no brain, declares for...bullet
2 Oyegun The 79-year-old APC chairman giving Tinubu a hard nut to crackbullet
3 Presidential Race Fela Durotoye is a breath of fresh air, but 2019...bullet

Related Articles

Presidential Race Fela Durotoye is a breath of fresh air, but 2019 is too soon for him
Presidential Battle 7 candidates who want Buhari's job
Orji Kalu Igbo presidency in 2023 will end civil war, says ex-Governor
Coalition for Nigeria Atiku can't "work with a man like Obasanjo", says spokesperson
Obasanjo Good morning Nigeria, the 2019 election season has officially begun
Pulse Opinion Is Obasanjo's messiah complex good for Nigeria?
Donald Duke Former Cross River Governor might run for president in 2019
Politics 5 Nigerian politicians PDP should consider as ‘Presidential candidate’ to defeat Buhari in 2019
Coalition for Nigeria Soyinka says he would be mad to join Obasanjo's movement
Biola Alabi Media mogul is currently not eyeing VP Osinbajo's job

Politics

An kama ɗan ɗan Gwamna da Kisan ɗalibi
Elections Nasarawa LG polls to hold May 26—NASIEC
Northwest has most registered voters for 2019 elections
2019 Elections 215, 000 PVCs unclaimed in Ekiti, says INEC
President Buhari says development of Niger Delta is FG’s top priority
Balarabe Musa Buhari has failed but he's Nigeria’s best option for 2019
Under-Aged Voting: PDP rejects INEC's probe panel
INEC PDP rejects agency’s investigative committee on under-aged voting