2019: Edo PDP receives defectors

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors were  received  by the PDP  Chairman in Edo, Chief Dan Orbih, at a rally in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area.

Some  members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo on Saturday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some of the defectors said they left the APC because of the absence of internal democracy.

Retired Capt. Patrick Isede, a former Local Government Secretary and leader of  the defectors,  said  they  decided to join the PDP because the party symbolises peace.

He also expressed optimism that the PDP would ameliorate the present hardship in the country if victorious in the forthcoming general elections.

Also speaking,  Mr Benjamin Enakpene, a former Executive Secretary of  Etsako Local Government Council,  said he and his supporters  left the APC because they could no longer endure the lack  of  internal democracy in the party.

He alleged  that the APC machinery  in the area had  remained under the control of   two individuals.

Mr Okauso Felix, another defector and  former councillor,  said he dumped his former party because the party lacked  good leaders.

He  said he and his supporters  had  waited for nine years for a change which had yet  to come, adding that the PDP was more organised and  democratic.

Earlier, Orbih had said that the defection was a signal of the party’s victory in the  2019 general elections.

He expressed happiness  that the defectors were joining the party  based on  their personal convictions.

Orbih urged the people to ensure  that they were registered, saying a  vote for the party would be a vote for democracy. 

