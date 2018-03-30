Unknown gunmen kill 6 in Kaduna attacks

news

Six people were killed in two separate attacks that took place in Bakin Kogi, Kaninkon chiefdom, Jama’a local government area of Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

According to a report by The Guardian, the two attacks were said to have been carried out around 10:00 am and 11:00 am by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

Auta Maurice, a member of the security committee in the community, reported that three people were killed in the bush while the other three were killed at a local mining site on the hills.

He noted that the attackers wore army and mobile police uniforms when they carried out the attacks which also left four people injured.

According to the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar, two of those killed were women and four men.

He said, "There was attack at a mining site in the Bakin Kogi area in the early hours of today (Thursday, March 29, 2018) where six person were killed by some gunmen; four males and two females.

"A combined team of the police and the military are currently on manhunt for the perpetrators. We will not leave any stone unturned until the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to book."