Stay away from Yorubaland - OPC warns herdsmen

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) New Era has warned Fulani herdsmen to stay away from Yoruba land.

The herdsmen have been accused of killing people and destroying properties across Nigeria.

According to Daily Post, OPC said that its members are ready to protect the South-West from any form of attacks.

Speaking to newsmen, the President of the OPC New Era group, Comrade Razak Arogundade said “OPC New Era is using this medium to warn these terrorists called ‘Fulani herdsmen’ to steer clear of Yorubaland because we are prepared to protect our people from any form of attack. Government at various levels in Southwestern part of Nigeria should support OPC and other pressure group to defend and protect our people from these criminals”.

Arogundade also criticised President Buhari for doing nothing to stop the incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

Defend yourselves

According to Arogundade, those living in places constantly being attacked by Fulani herdsmen should protect themselves.

He said “Time has come for people to find other alternatives to defend themselves.

“How can you preside over the affairs of a Nation when you cannot protect the life of an average Nigerian? The Fulani herdsmen are killing innocent members of the public with impunity and yet your government is on a daily basis defending them, coming up different ridiculous excuses.

“As a Yoruba pressure group, we are appealing to Nigerians especially people of Benue, Kogi and some parts of the country which have been experiencing recurrent killings by Fulani herdsmen to find alternative ways of defending themselves”.

President Buhari recently blamed Nigeria's ongoing conflict between herders and farmers on former Libyan president, Muammar Gaddafi, who died in 2011.

According to Buhari, the conflict escalated due to Gaddafi's army of trained gunmen who escaped into Nigeria and started causing problems to local populations with their sophisticated weapons.