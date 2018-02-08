Gani Adams blames Buhari for herdsmen crisis

Home > News > Local >

Herdsmen Crisis Gani Adams blames Buhari, says Fulanis are testing Yoruba

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland said restructuring is the only system that can solve Nigeria's problems.

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Dr. Gani Adams, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to decisively put an end the killings of innocent Nigerians by Fulani herdsmen.

He said the President should urgently order the arrest of the "blood-thirsty maniacs on the rampage in the country, masquerading as herdsmen, and bring them to justice, to avoid a total breakdown of law and order."

Adams made the charge in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

He was reacting to the killing of the Officer-in-Charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Saki Unit, Oyo State Police Command, by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday night as "one killing too many".

"The first fundamental right of a Nigerian is the right to life. It is when you are alive that you can enjoy other rights. Once this right is taken away from you through killings and murder, you cannot enjoy any other right. Nigerians demand Right to Life. More than a thousand Nigerians have been killed in the last one year. Is Nigeria at war? There is more to all these killings", Aare Adams said.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was matcheted to death by suspected herdsmen during an operation in a forest on the Saki-Ogbooro Road in Oke-Ogun area of the state.

Yoruba to fight back

Mass burial for the victim of fulani herdsmen in Benue State
 

The Aare vowed that Yorubaland will resist any conspiracy "aimed at killing our people at will."

"The diplomacy of the Yoruba on national issues, especially when it borders on security, should not be misconstrued for cowardice. It is part of our nature to accommodate people from other ethnic nationalities but now, our people cannot go to their farms again because of the fear of the unknown. The Federal Government must immediately check activities of these killers to avoid plunging the country into an avoidable war.

"There is no war in Nigeria, there is no famine, no earthquake, but the number of IDPs in the country is more than what obtains in a country where war is going on. Murder of Nigerians, including pregnant women and children continues everyday. What is really going on?

"Perception is everything. The Federal Government is not helping its own image with the belief by Nigerians that the presidency is always silent when the issue concerns Fulani herdsmen.

"Let me remind the government that killing and murder remain serious crimes in our law books. No level of politics can change this. Nigerians are being killed and the government seems helpless. Utterances from government officials such as the Defence Minister, Brig–Gen. Mansur Dan–Ali (rtd), and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, are not helping matters. One wonders if we are in the same country.

"Peace and security cannot be guaranteed where there is no justice. To enforce the law, security agents must ensure justice for all and sundry. Nigerians were shocked to wake up on New Year Day and hear the news of killings in Benue State. Now, Nigerians living in Nasarawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Kogi and others don't feel safe. Senseless killing is like cancer and if not quickly checked, the situation can lead to a complete breakdown of law and order because Nigerians have the right to defend themselves.

"Historically, the Yoruba are known to have the capacity to defend themselves. These killers are testing waters by burning the farm of Chief Olu Falae and invading the farms of prominent people in the South-West. We will no longer accept activities of this murderous gang in Yorubaland. Enough is enough", Adams said.

He also said the solution to the country's problems "is restructuring".

The Aare added, "Restructuring is the only system that will bring about a just, fair and egalitarian society. I welcome the report of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai APC Committee which also recommended restructuring but what the committee has done is not different from the position of the 2014 National confab.

"If Nigeria is going to survive as a nation, this country must be restructured. This is the time to have true federalism, state police, resource ownership and control, and an entirely new constitution deriving its legitimacy from the people".

On December 31, 2017, about 50 people were massacred by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Benue State.

There have been series of killings by the herdsmen in the state since then.

The state government on January 11, 2018 held a mass burial for 73 victims of the herdsmen attacks and more people have been killed after then.

