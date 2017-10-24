Home > News > Local >

Southern Governors' Forum :  Governors restate commitment to united Nigeria

The governors, in a communique at the end of their meeting read by the host, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State...

Akinwunmi Ambode, Gov. of Lagos State. play

The Southern State Governors’ Forum on Monday in Lagos restated its commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

The governors, in a communique at the end of their meeting read by the host, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, also reaffirmed their belief in true federalism and devolution of power.

They also resolved to collaborate with one another for the growth and development of their economies.

The governors emphasised priority on security of lives and property of citizens, while also resolving to work on effective linkage on good infrastructure across the 17 states in the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the meeting, Ambode was unanimously appointed as the Chairman of the forum while Gov. Seriaki Dickson of Bayelsa and David Umahi of Ebonyi States were appointed as Co- Chairmen of the Forum.

The forum scheduled the next meeting for Port Harcourt, on a yet to be announced date.

Aside Ambode, governors present include Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti , Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun ; Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu; Osun State governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola and Oyo State governor, Mr Abiola Ajimobi.

Also present were the Governors of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki; Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Akwa Ibom State, Mr Emmanuel Udom and Ebonyi State, David Umahi .

The Deputy Governors of Anambra, Dr Nkem Okeke , and Cross River State, Prof. Ivara Esu were also present at the event.

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State was however absent at the summit.

