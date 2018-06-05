Home > News > Local >

Six dead, 38 injured in triple suicide bomb attack in Niger

In Niger Six dead, 38 injured in triple suicide bomb attack

"I was listening to the radio when I heard a scream at about 11:00 pm [2300 GMT]," said Elh Yacouba, a resident of Diffa's Koura neighbourhood, where one of the blasts took place.

Six dead, 38 injured in triple suicide bomb attack in Niger play

Six dead, 38 injured in triple suicide bomb attack in Niger

Six people have been killed and a further 38 injured in three suicide bomb attacks in southern Niger, a hospital official said on Tuesday.

The bombers, two women and a man, attacked three different locations in the town of Diffa on Monday night, including a Koranic school, Djibo Oumarou, a manager at the regional hospital in Diffa, told dpa.

“I was listening to the radio when I heard a scream at about 11:00 pm [2300 GMT],” said Elh Yacouba, a resident of Diffa’s Koura neighbourhood, where one of the blasts took place.

“When I saw that remains of bone and flesh had splashed onto my mosquito net, I panicked.”

The Diffa region, in which the town is located, borders on north-eastern Nigeria, where Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram poses a steady threat to communities.

The extremists, who enforce a strict interpretation of Islamic law known as sharia, also regularly launch offensives in neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Since 2009, tens of thousands of people have died at the hands of Boko Haram in the region and an estimated 2.5 million people have fled their homes.

