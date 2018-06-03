Home > News > Local >

Bukola Saraki's DSS operatives have reportedly been withdrawn

Saraki DSS reportedly withdraws operatives assigned to Senate President

The directive, which was issued from the agency’s headquarters, came with an order that it should be carried out with immediate effect.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly withdrawn some of its operatives assigned to Senate President Bukola Saraki. play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Punch)
The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly withdrawn some of its operatives assigned to Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to The Cable, the directive, which was issued from the agency’s headquarters, came with an order that it should be carried out with immediate effect.

It also reports that the withdrawal of the operatives might be connected to the meeting recently held by members of the New Peoples Democratic (nPDP).

The nPDP recently met to determine its position in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and also, to consider an alternative move.

Dogara’s security details withdrawn

Also, the operatives assigned to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara have been withdrawn, sources say.

ALSO READ: Saraki reveals plot to implicate him by IGP

The Speaker and Senate President are both top chieftains of the nPDP.

Saraki named as Offa robbery gang’s sponsor

According to SaharaReporters, five suspects involved in the Offa robbery have named the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed as their sponsors.

The robbery suspects said Saraki and Ahmed give them firearms, money and vehicles to carry out their operations.

They also revealed that the robbers claim to be members of a group of political thugs called Youth Liberation Movement also known as Good Boys.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police has invited the Senate President for questioning following the suspects’ revelation.

