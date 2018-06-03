Bukola Saraki, Kwara Governor named as Offa robbery sponsors

news

Five suspects involved in the now famous Offa robbery have named the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed as their sponsors.

According to SaharaReporters, the robbery suspects said that the duo give them firearms, money and vehicles to carry out their operations.

Good boys

The police also revealed that the robbers claim to be members of a group of political thugs called Youth Liberation Movement also known as Good Boys.

A former police corporal attached to the Kwara Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Michael Adikwu is among the suspects arrested.

Police summon Saraki

Following the confessions, the Nigerian Police has summoned the Senate President for questioning in connection with the Offa bank robbery.

Punch also reports that the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood made the announcement on Sunday, June 3, 2018, while parading 22 arrested suspects connected to the robbery.

According to Premium Times, Moshood said “Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki is being invited by the Nigeria Police Force to report to the Force Intelligence Response Team office at Guzape, Abuja to answer to the allegations levelled against him from the confessions of the Five (5) Gang Leaders, namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and some of the other Seventeen (17) suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons which includes (some pregnant women and nine (9) Police personnel).”

Saraki warned earlier

You will recall that the Senate President had earlier raised an alarm alleging that the police is planning to frame him up in connection to the Offa robbery incident.

The Offa robbery attack that left over 30 people dead, took place on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

The robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Nigerian Police and the Senate have been at loggerheads following the refusal of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris to honour the lawmakers’ invitation.