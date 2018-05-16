Home > News > Local >

Saraki reveals plot to implicate him by IGP

Saraki Senate President reveals plot to implicate him by IGP

Saraki says the IGP Ibrahim Idris wants to implicate him.

  • Published:
Senate Mace Theft: Bukola Saraki describes act as a disgrace play Saraki reveals plot to implicate him by IGP Ibrahim Idris. (Punch)
Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed an alleged plan by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to implicate him.

Speaking at plenary on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, Saraki said some cultists whose investigation had been completed and awaiting prosecution have been ordered to be transferred to Abuja by IGP Idris.

The Senate President said the Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, disclosed the happenings to him on Tuesday night.

Saraki described the news as an act of desperation and intimidation capable of undermining the Nigerian democracy.

His words: “Last night, my state governor, revealed to me an information at his disposal that a group of suspects who have been arrested in our state for cultism, whose investigation has been completed and were about to be under prosecution under the state law on the advised of DPP and the ministry of justice, all of a sudden been ordered to be transferred to Abuja this morning.

“The information reaching him from the commissioner of police that they have been directed by IGP to bring them to Abuja. With the information that he has, they would find how to alter their statement already made in Ilorin and try and implicate the state government and particularly myself. I felt that as we speak now, these suspects are already here in Abuja.

“These acts I don’t know whether to call it desperation or intimidation, all actions to undermine our democracy, a recipe for anarchy because we are doing our work by asking officials to obey the law, due process and subject themselves to constituted authority. I think it is important, I think this dangerous development, to your attention, country and the international authority of the impunity we are undergoing in this country and the danger to our democracy," he added.

The Senate resolved to set up a seven-man committee to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to intimate him on the matter.

