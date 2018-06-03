news

The Nigerian Police Force has invited the Senate President, Bukola Saraki in connection with the Offa bank robbery.

According to the police, Saraki will be questioned regarding his relationship with the robbery suspects that were recently arrested.

Punch reports that the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood made the announcement on Sunday, June 3, 2018, while parading 22 arrested suspects connected to the robbery.

He said “Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki is being invited by the Nigeria Police Force to report to the Force Intelligence Response Team office at Guzape, Abuja to answer to the allegations levelled against him from the confessions of the Five (5) Gang Leaders, namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and some of the other Seventeen (17) suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons which includes (some pregnant women and nine (9) Police personnel),” according to Premium Times.

The robbery incident

On Thursday, April 5, 2018, a group of armed robbers attacked some commercial banks along Owode Market Area in Offa, Kwara state.

According to reports in the media, over 30 people were killed in the robbery that lasted for hours.

The robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Saraki raises alarm

The Senate President had earlier raised an alarm saying that the police was planning to implicate him in the robbery incident that took place in Offa.

Dino Melaye implicated

In March 2018, two suspected criminals reportedly confessed to the Kogi state police command that Senator Dino Melaye gives them arms and sponsors them financially.

The two suspects, who are members of an armed gang, were paraded by the police in Kogi.

The suspects, Kabiru Saidu and Nuru Salisu, who were paraded in Lokoja, were caught with AK-47 rifles and pump action firearms.

Melaye was recently released on bail after he was sentenced to jail despite being on a wheel chair.

Shehu Sani’s case

Outspoken Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani was recently named by the police as a person of interest in a murder investigation.

Reports say that the summon was connected to a violent confrontation between Sani’s supporters and those of the Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

In a twist of events, a member of a Kaduna Civilian Joint Task Force, Garba Isa accused the Nigerian military of forcing him to implicate Senator Sani in a murder case.

Isa, who had been detained for his alleged involvement in the death of one Lawan Maiduna, said the military tortured him to claim that Sani asked him to murder the victim.

Meanwhile, it has been discovered that the leader of the deadly gang that caused mayhem in Offa in April is Micheal Adikwu.

Adikwu, a former police corporal who served with the Kwara Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), was dismissed in 2012.