The House of Representatives has invited President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings in Benue and other states of the federation.

The House also passed a vote of no confidence of the service chiefs and advisers following the killings across the country.

The decision of the green chamber followed a unanimous adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Mark Gbillah on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

It further resolved to suspend sitting for three legislative days to express displeasure over the recurring killings in the country.

President Buhari who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the federation had declared that the killers were trained by former Libyan leader, Mummar Gadaffi.

This is even as nineteen worshippers were killed in a Catholic church in Benue state.

The killings have continued to spread across states as Zamfara, Nassarawa amongst others.