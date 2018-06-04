Home > News > Local >

President woos tourists, investors to Nigeria

Buhari President woos tourists, investors to Nigeria

“I call on tourists and investors in the tourism sector to consider Nigeria as their second home,” Buhari said.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari woos investors to Nigeria's tourism sector. play

President Muhammadu Buhari woos investors to Nigeria's tourism sector.

(State House)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged tourists and tourism investors to consider Nigeria as their second home.

President Buhari gave the charge while declaring open the 61st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF) in Abuja on Monday, June 4, 2018.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the President lauded the talents of young Nigerians particularly in the movies and music industries which 'has taken the world by storm' .

Nigeria is investing $650 million in critical road and power projects play

Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari and the country Secretary General during executive meeting

(Report Nigeria)

 

“It may interest you to note that Nigeria is a country with a population of over 180 million people and over 250 ethnic groups, each with a unique story, and these stories are finding expression in our movies, music and many other creative ideas,” he said.

“Our music and movies, in particular, have taken the world by storm and, for the creative young talents in our dear country, Nigeria, the best is yet to come.

“It is on this basis that I call on tourists and investors in the tourism sector to consider Nigeria as their second home,” he announced.

ALSO READ: Nigeria in a hurry to develop, says Lai

Enumerating the contributions of his administration to the tourism industry, President Buhari said the government had introduced incentives for investors in the sector.

“This government has attractive investment incentives for investors in the tourism sector. including but not limited to pioneer status to all major tourism projects; minimum tariff on imported tourism equipment, amusement park equipment and materials for hotel construction and furnishing, dedicated transportation for tour operators and equipment for restaurants not manufactured in Nigeria.

“Also, we have introduced minimum duty on Casino equipment; work permit for foreign workers with specialized skills within the industry; and land at concessionary rate by state governments to tourism investors."

The President noted that his government is also deepening the legislative and institutional capacities for the protection of intellectual property rights in Nigeria.

This, according to him, will give all investors the assurance of security of their rights especially in the creative industry.

Lai Mohammed says Nigeria is in a hurry to develop play

Lai Mohammed says Nigeria is in a hurry to develop

(NAN)

 

On his part, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, said the meeting would serve as a platform towards establishing stronger linkages and functional collaboration among member states in order to realize the potentials with which the continent is endowed with.

“On our part, as a country, we are doing everything possible to move the tourism sector into the mainstream of the economy," the minister said. "Realizing that modern infrastructure is critical to tourism development, we are investing heavily in the development of infrastructure. In the last two years alone, we have spent an unprecedented 9 billion US dollars to build roads, standard railways and power. The investment is showing, as we have raised our power generation from 2,690 to 7,000MW, while road construction is going on in every of the country's 36 states.

We are also improving our security architecture, because without security, tourism cannot thrive. As a matter of fact, four years ago, this meeting could not have been held here. Recall that Boko Haram carried out many attacks in this capital city. The UN Complex, the Headquarters, a newspaper house, bus station were all attacked. Residents of Abuja could not sleep with their two eyes closed. Today, that is history. There is no clearer evidence than the fact that this event is being held here in the city,” the minster stated.

The Secretary-General of the UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili noted that with the meeting Nigeria has taken the world by storm.

He expressed optimism that the meeting will bring about positive growth and development in the country tourism sector.

No fewer than 166 foreign delegates, 26 ministers and 332 Nigerian delegates, excluding local and foreign pressmen are expected to attend the three-day with the theme, ‘Tourism Statistics: A Catalyst for Development’.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Orji Kalu In PDP we used to kill people – Ex Govbullet
2 Saraki Police summon Senate President in connection with Offa robberybullet
3 Saraki Senate President might be arrested soon, here’s whybullet

Related Articles

Lai Nigeria in a hurry to develop, says Minister
Lai 15 Agencies failed to remit N8.1trn under Jonathan
Buhari Don scores president high on education, urges more efforts
Lai Mohammed Minister says Buhari’s achievements on infrastructure, unprecedented
Herdsmen killings Governors responsible for attacks, says cattle breeders association
2019 Polls APC’s re-election will be easy - Lai Mohammed
Lai Nigeria more transparent, accountable under Buhari - Minister
Dapchi The media (and Buhari) should stop disrespecting the memory of abduction

Local

Prison officer, motorcyclist die in Minna jail break
Minna Jail Break Police begin hunt for 200 escaped prisoners
Saraki eager to meet Police over Offa robbery allegation
Offa Robbery Saraki eager to meet Police over allegation
The Nigerian Police Force has issued a statement explaining why the Senate President, Bukola Saraki was invited for questioning in connection with the Offa robbery.
Saraki All you need to know about Senate President's police invitation
NESREA holds rally against plastic pollution in Ibadan
World Environment Day NESREA holds rally against plastic pollution in Ibadan