The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, says Nigeria is in a hurry to develop.

The minister stated this during the inspection of venues for the forthcoming UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF) meeting in Abuja on Friday, June 1, 2018.

The minister noted that about 180 foreign delegates are expected to take place from Wednesday, June 4 to Friday, 6, 2018.

“We are expecting about 180 foreign delegates. Already 26 ministers from Africa have signified their intention to come,” Mohammed announce.

“We want to use this meeting to tell the world that Nigeria is not just at peace but that Nigeria is ready to host the entire world. We will show to them, with the planning and activities, that this is a country in a hurry to develop,” he added.

Speaking on the gains of the hosting the UNWTO, the minister said the meeting would afford Nigeria the opportunity to showcase its rich cultural heritage to the world.

He noted the gains recorded in the war against terrorism by the Nigerian military contributed a great deal to winning the bid to host the high-power event.

“It is a global structure for you to tell your own story. We are telling the world the story that in the last couple of years, Nigeria has been on the bed. But now, we have made tremendous progress in the fight against insecurity, in revamping the economy and other sectors.

“But for the effort of this government mostly in the area of fighting insecurity, we won’t be hosting this meeting in Nigeria. When we were bidding to host this conference in 2016, I had to explain to them that the Federal Government of Nigeria was on top of the security situation in Nigeria.

“Four-five years ago, it would have been impossible to host this conference in Nigeria. I remember that four-five years ago, nobody in Abuja was sleeping with his or her two eyes closed. But we are very confident in holding this meeting here because of the success we have recorded in decapitating Boko Haram.”

The minister who was conducted round the venues expressed satisfaction with the preparedness for the conference.