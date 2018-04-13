Police teargas Shiite protesters in Abuja

The Police teargassed Shiite protesters demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.
The Policemen in their numbers threw teargas canisters at members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) who had arrived the Unity Fountain for their daily sit out on Friday, April 13, 2018.
Deji Adeyanju, convener of the Concerned Nigerians group who organized the daily sit out was also arrested by policemen.
The Shiites have been under continuous attacks by government security agencies since the clash between members of the group and the Nigerian Army in Kaduna state.
Their leader, El-Zakzaky and his wife were arrested by Nigerian authorities.
Despite court judgements for his release, El-Zakzaky is still been held by the federal government.