Police teargas Shiite protesters in Abuja

Men of the Nigeria Police Force teargassed Shiites protesting the continuous detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, despite court judgement for his release.

The Policemen in their numbers threw teargas canisters at members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) who had arrived the Unity Fountain for their daily sit out on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Deji Adeyanju, convener of the Concerned Nigerians group who organized the daily sit out was also arrested by policemen.

The Shiites have been under continuous attacks by government security agencies since the clash between members of the group and the Nigerian Army in Kaduna state.

Their leader, El-Zakzaky and his wife were arrested by Nigerian authorities.

Despite court judgements for his release, El-Zakzaky is still been held by the federal government.