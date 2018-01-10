El-Zakzaky: Police attack Shiite protesters again in Abuja

news

Police officers again attacked a crowd of Shiite protesters who were demanding the release of their imprisoned leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, in Abuja on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

The security operatives encountered the Islamic Movement in Nigeria protesters at Moshood Abiola Road on Area 2 junction of Abuja after they had marched from Garki Area 10 heading towards Area 1.

The protesters urged the operatives to allow them carry on with the peaceful protest, but were soon attacked by tear gas and warning gunshots, according to a report by Premium Times.

This comes just two days after the protesters were similarly attacked with tear gas while trying to gain entrance into the National Assembly complex on Monday, January 8.

El-Zakzaky's imprisonment

El-Zakzaky has been in custody for two years after the Nigerian Army raided his residence in Zaria and killed hundreds of his followers, including three of his sons in December 2015.

This was a direct consequence of his followers' clash with the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai.