Home > News > Local >

IGP Ibrahim Idris shuns Senate for the 3rd time

Ibrahim Idris IGP shuns Senate for the 3rd time

For the third time, IGP Ibrahim Idris has shunned Senate invitation on Melaye and the killings in the country.

  • Published:
IGP, Ibrahim Idris threatens to sanction officers who disobey withdrawal order play IGP shuns Senate for the third time. (FPRO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For the third time in a row, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has refused to appear before the Senate.

The IGP was mandated to appear before the Senate to brief Nigerians on the killings within the country and the treatment meted out to Senator Dino Melaye.

Senate president, Bukola Saraki told the lawmakers that he was informed by the Clerk that the IGP was not at the National Assembly on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

The IGP had failed to show up on Thursday, April 26, 2018, following his trip to Bauchi on a state visit with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The IGP gave no reason for his absence at the Senate on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, condemned the act by the IGP and sought for a resolution on the matter.

"For the last two days, we have tried to reach the IGP to appear before us but it was not possible," he said.

"Clearly, the IGP is not not here. It is very unusual and unfortunate.

"No need for such to continue to occupy such a position," he added.

The Senate resolved to move into an executive session to deliberate on the next line of action.

Police behave like barbarians

Speaker Yakubu Dogara has condemned the recent behaviour of the Police under the leadership of IGP Idris.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 7, 2018, Dogara said that Nigeria is a democracy and all persons and institutions including law enforcement agencies must operate within the ambit of the law.

The Speaker disclosed that he and Senate President Bukola Saraki raised the issue of treatment meted to Senator Dino Melaye by the Police.

“Nigeria is a democracy. The police must operate within the ambit of the rule of law and due process. It is unacceptable for the police to continue to operate like a clan of tribesmen, a sort of upgraded barbarians”, Dogara said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Birnin Gwari Full story of how gunmen killed 45 in Kadunabullet
2 Dogara Speaker tears IGP apart after meeting Buhari at the Villabullet
3 Buhari El-Rufai, President react to Kaduna attack that left 45 deadbullet

Related Articles

Buhari 5 things Saraki, Dogara told president before his departure
Buhari President sees mace theft as an embarrassment to Nigeria - Saraki
Dogara Speaker tears IGP apart after meeting Buhari at the Villa
In Kaduna Number of people killed in Birnin Gwari attack rises to 71
Ibrahim Idris Saraki, Dogara report police IG to Buhari
El-Rufai Kaduna Governor to visit Birnin Gwari where 45 were killed by bandits
Buhari El-Rufai, President react to Kaduna attack that left 45 dead
Ibrahim Idris IG orders deployment of additional 200 policemen along Birnin-Gwari, Zamfara axis
Ibrahim Idris Again, IGP shuns Senate summon on Melaye, killings
Melaye IGP shuns Senate invitation, goes to Bauchi

Local

A bomb from an air strike by the Nigerian airforce lies on the ground after cross fire between the military and Boko Haram Islamists in Maiduguri, in April 2018
Boko Haram Terrorists will take years to 'eliminate' - United Nations
All the times Buhari has flown to London for medical vacation
Buhari All the times president has flown to London for medical vacation
Ezekwesili shames Buhari for 5th medical trip to London
Buhari Ezekwesili shames President for 5th medical trip to London
NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno
AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno