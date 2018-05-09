news

For the third time in a row, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has refused to appear before the Senate.

The IGP was mandated to appear before the Senate to brief Nigerians on the killings within the country and the treatment meted out to Senator Dino Melaye.

Senate president, Bukola Saraki told the lawmakers that he was informed by the Clerk that the IGP was not at the National Assembly on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

The IGP had failed to show up on Thursday, April 26, 2018, following his trip to Bauchi on a state visit with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The IGP gave no reason for his absence at the Senate on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, condemned the act by the IGP and sought for a resolution on the matter.

"For the last two days, we have tried to reach the IGP to appear before us but it was not possible," he said.

"Clearly, the IGP is not not here. It is very unusual and unfortunate.

"No need for such to continue to occupy such a position," he added.

The Senate resolved to move into an executive session to deliberate on the next line of action.

Police behave like barbarians

Speaker Yakubu Dogara has condemned the recent behaviour of the Police under the leadership of IGP Idris.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 7, 2018, Dogara said that Nigeria is a democracy and all persons and institutions including law enforcement agencies must operate within the ambit of the law.

The Speaker disclosed that he and Senate President Bukola Saraki raised the issue of treatment meted to Senator Dino Melaye by the Police.

“Nigeria is a democracy. The police must operate within the ambit of the rule of law and due process. It is unacceptable for the police to continue to operate like a clan of tribesmen, a sort of upgraded barbarians”, Dogara said.